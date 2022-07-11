‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Premiere: How to Watch Without Cable

Bachelor Nation fans can rejoice, as The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere on ABC is almost here. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are taking the floor as the next two stars of the show, and viewers will see a brand new batch of single men vying for their love. So, how can fans watch The Bachelorette 2022 premiere without cable? Here’s what to know.

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 premiere

The Bachelorette 2022 premieres Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. But Bachelor Nation fans without cable shouldn’t fret, as there are ways to watch the premiere without direct access to ABC.

Tom’s Guide reports TV services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream give fans access to watching The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere live. FuboTV has a seven-day free trial for new streamers, and those who sign up gain access to main cable channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

Fans willing to wait to watch The Bachelorette can see the new episodes the day after they air live with a basic Hulu account. Hulu plans start at $6.99 per month, and the first month is free with the trial.

Hopeful viewers in Britain and Australia aren’t in luck, as the season premiere isn’t scheduled to air on any U.K. or Australian networks.

Who are ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 contestants fans will see on night 1?

Fans will get to see all of the new contestants during The Bachelorette 2022 premiere. So, who are the 32 men?

ABC reports the men range in ages from 23 to 36. The youngest cast member is Brandon, a bartender from Carlsbad, California. The older men include Colin, a sales director from Chicago who’s 36 years old, and Ryan, another 36-year-old who makes a living as an investment director in Boston, Massachusetts. Other notable cast members include Termayne, a “crypto guy” from Illinois; Roby, a magician from Los Angeles; Chris, a mentality coach from California; and twins Justin Y. and Joey, who are both 24 years old.

There’s a high potential for drama with 32 cast members and two leads. Screen Rant reports Reality Steve said a few of the men Rachel took an interest in rejected her in the hopes of dating Gabby Windey.

How will the new season’s format work?

So, how will The Bachelorette 2022 work? According to Screen Rant, the season begins like any other. Gabby and Rachel greet the men individually as they come out of their limos, and the men get a chance to know Gabby and Rachel separately through the first two episodes of the season. By the third rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel decide which men they’re interested in pursuing by giving them a rose.

After the third ceremony, fans might observe that it feels like two separate Bachelorette seasons are going on at once. Gabby will pursue her men, and Rachel pursues hers. The women will also support each other through the process of finding love.

The Bachelorette 2022 premieres Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

