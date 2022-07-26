‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Rachel or Gabby? Here’s Who the Men Chose in Week 3

With two leading ladies in The Bachelorette 2022, things quickly became complicated. Rachel and Gabby both experienced rejection and hurt feelings from the men in the show’s first three weeks. This led the women to decide that the men needed to pick a lane in Week 3 if they were to continue. Here’s who each man chose to pursue in the Week 3 rose ceremony.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

During The Bachelorette 2022 Week 3, Rachel and Gabby went on successful one-on-one dates. Rachel spent her second one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown planned their evening. The couple made a red carpet entrance to a “movie premiere,” which turned out to be a slideshow of photos and videos from Zach and Rachel’s childhood. The pair clearly felt very connected. Rachel awarded Zach a rose, meaning he will continue next week with his intentions set solely for Rachel.

Gabby’s second one-on-one date was with Erich S. — and Grandpa John tagged along. The trio attended a sound ceremony in a tent above the ocean. Later they went bowling, and Gabby found a woman to partner with her grandfather. That evening over dinner with Erich, Gabby struggled to explain her complicated relationship with her mother. However, she still pulled it together and awarded Erich a rose.

Gabby had a difficult time during the week 3 group date

During the Week 3 group date, Gabby had a difficult time. Tyler confessed that he was there to pursue Rachel, which Gabby graciously accepted. However, she felt hurt when Hayden told her the same thing, calling her “rough around the edges.” Jacob also confessed his intentions for Rachel, even telling Gabby he didn’t know if he could stay if she were the only Bachelorette.

Rachel gave her group date rose to Aven, but Gabby chose not to hand one out in Week 3. After Gabby confided in Rachel, the Bachelorettes made a big decision. Before the rose ceremony, host Jesse Palmer tells the men that if they accept a rose, they are committing to pursuing the woman who gives it to them and not the other. Going forward, there will be two groups — one for Gabby and one for Rachel.

The men chose whether to pursue Rachel or Gabby at the rose ceremony

Rachel handed out roses to Tino, Logan, Tyler, Ethan, Jordan H., and Hayden, all of whom accepted. They joined Zach and Aven on team Rachel. However, Termayne, Alec, and Meatball rejected Rachel’s roses, stating they were here for Gabby.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s picks — Nate, Johnny, Spencer, Jason, Mario, Kirk, Quincey, and Michael — all accepted her roses. These eight men joined Erich on team Gabby. Termayne, Alec, Meatball, and Jacob were all sent home without roses.

During the ending credits, Meatball returned to ask Rachel to take him back and allow him to stay. Although fans didn’t get to hear Rachel’s answer, Meatball appears in the teaser for next week’s episode. If he sticks around, both Rachel and Gabby will have nine men in each of their groups.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

