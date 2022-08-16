‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Rachel Recchia Explains Why Fantasy Suites Are ‘so Important’

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is moving quickly, which means Fantasy Suites are approaching. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will have the opportunity to spend the night with three different men each. Although Fantasy Suites are famous for their steamy implications, Rachel recently explained that they are essential for an entirely different reason.

Jesse Palmer says the Bachelor Nation crew gets invested in the outcome of the show

The men and women in the Bachelor Nation franchise sign up to let the entire world watch their romantic pursuits for a season. In the 2022 season of The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby are looking for love while being filmed almost constantly.

Host Jesse Palmer even revealed that the show’s crew often can’t help but get invested in the outcome. “A lot of conversations I’ve had at crew meal and transportation on the way to dates, from dates to rose ceremonies, from rose ceremonies, at the airports.”

“Everybody wondering, ‘Why did they say that?’ ‘Who’s she taking on the date?’ ‘Is there a love triangle there?’ It’s really funny,” Jesse said while speaking with Cinema Blend.

“Everybody sort of gets invested. And I think it’s just human nature that everybody sort of picks a horse. Everybody kind of picks a favorite.”

Rachel Recchia explains why Fantasy Suites are so important

When Gabby and Rachel are down to their final 3 men, they will have the opportunity to spend the night in the Fantasy Suite with each contestant. While the possibility of physical intimacy is important, Rachel explained another reason Fantasy Suites are so significant.

“I feel like what a lot of people don’t know is it really is your one time off camera to talk to them, and it’s the first time you’re really having a conversation that’s not in front of a camera,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So it’s so important, however you choose to use it.”

Courtney Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, echoed this sentiment during a 2014 interview with Radar Online. “I do know most people don’t sleep with everybody, but just use that time to talk to that person,” she stated.

“It was like, ‘Wow, we’re alone for the first time!’ I really got to hear his voice, how he felt about me. You get to see the true personality come through a little more because people aren’t watching what they say as much.”

Expect more drama after Fantasy Suites in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 season

Before The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel and Gabby had plenty of drama surrounding Fantasy Suites. While they were contestants on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, he revealed that he was intimate with both of them during overnights.

Unfortunately, Rachel may have more drama to come. The midseason trailer for season 19 shows her tears. In one clip, she says, “After overnights, you change your mind?” Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

