‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Sleuth Is Predicting More Tino Drama Fakeouts

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette has featured plenty of drama for Rachel and Gabby so far. However, dedicated fans of the franchise know not to believe everything they see in teasers and trailers for upcoming episodes. Sometimes these teasers point toward drama with one contestant when something else is happening in reality. Bachelor Nation sleuths predict that several fakeouts would seem to imply drama with Tino in the rest of the season, but that might not be the case.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 potential spoilers regarding Tino Franco .]

Tino and Rachel kiss during an episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Tino is a top contender for Rachel in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

ABC releases new teasers for The Bachelorette 2022 each week, so fans can get a taste of what’s to come. However, sometimes these teasers and trailers lead viewers to believe there is drama with one contestant when really the drama lies elsewhere.

Tino Franco has been one of Rachel’s top contenders in the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. Based on the teasers for the rest of the season, it seems like there is some drama ahead between the pair. However, Internet sleuths are predicting that the Tino drama is actually a fakeout.

‘Bachelorette’ sleuths suggest some teasers are fakeouts for Tino drama

One teaser for The Bachelorette 2022 midseason finale shows Rachel saying, “You told me things, and then you went back against what you said.” Her words are cut between images of Tino. However, that doesn’t mean the conversation is with him.

This clip appears to take place during the week of Fantasy Suites. Bachelor Fantake noted that the earrings Rachel wears while saying these words match a previous teaser of her crying beside Aven. This means that the drama likely circulates around him.

Another teaser for Hometowns hints that things won’t go smoothly when Rachel meets Tino’s family. There’s even a voiceover of Rachel saying, “I don’t know how I made it out of that house alive. I almost cried.” While it does seem like some tough conversations will go down during Tino’s Hometown date, it appears that there is some misdirection going on.

In one scene, Rachel appears to tell Zach that she is falling in love with him. However, Bachelor Fantake points out that the outfit she is wearing when she says this matches what she wears on her Hometown date with Tino. The producers were perhaps trying to hide that everything will turn out fine for Rachel and Tino, despite the awkward conversation with his dad.

Where does Tino’s Hometown date take place?

Rachel, Gabby, and the men were able to travel in the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. After sailing around Europe aboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship, their journey will head to the home towns of the 7 remaining contestants.

Tino Franco’s Hometown date will take place in Santa Clarita, California. However, the teaser doesn’t give much information about what Rachel and Tino will do on their date, apart from having an uncomfortable conversation with Tino’s dad.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

