‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Who Allegedly ‘Can’t Trust’ Rachel and Gabby

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is headed in a new direction. By the end of week 3, the men had to decide whether to pursue Rachel or Gabby. Now the contestants are split into two groups based on their decisions, but the drama is far from over. A teaser for next week’s episode teases one of the men will say that he “can’t trust” the Bachelorettes.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 Week 4 spoilers ahead.]

The men split into two groups during week 3 of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

In week 4 of The Bachelorette 2022, the men will be split into two groups. Gabby’s group includes Nate, Johnny, Spencer, Jason, Mario, Kirk, Quincey, Michael, and Erich. Rachel’s men include Tino, Logan, Tyler, Ethan, Jordan H., Hayden, Zach, and Aven.

In episode 3, James Clarke, aka Meatball, rejected Rachel’s rose. However, after the rose ceremony, he returned to ask Rachel for another chance. Although the episode didn’t show her answer, Meatball is featured in the teaser for next week’s episode. In fact, he is the contestant who warns Rachel of some shady behavior from one of the other men.

Which contestant ‘can’t trust’ Rachel and Gabby?

Gabby, Rachel and the men are headed to Paris for week 4, but it won’t all be smooth sailing. In one clip, Meatball tells Rachel, “He made a vulgar comparison. Something about, ‘I don’t trust these bitches.'” In another scene, Rachel confronts one of the men, looking angry. She asks him, “Do you know why I’m talking to you right now?”

Reality Steve teased which contestant allegedly “can’t trust” Rachel and Gabby. “In the previews for next week, James is the one who tells Rachel that Hayden was talking s*** basically,” he wrote. Although his back is to the camera, the man who Rachel angrily confronts in the teaser does look a lot like Hayden.

Hayden already rubbed the Bachelorettes the wrong way in week 3 when he referred to Gabby as “rough around the edges.” He is speculated to be this season’s “villian” and talking badly about the Bachelorettes behind their back is certainly enough to cement him to this status.

Teaser hints Logan wants to pursue Gabby, not Rachel

Although the men are split into two groups, it seems that not all of them are certain of their decisions. Meatball regretted his decision to reject Rachel’s rose, and the promo for week 4 shows Logan struggling with doubts.

Logan accepted Rachel’s rose in week 3, agreeing to pursue only her. However, in the teaser for week 4, he expresses some conflicting emotions. “Every time I’m in the same room as Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby,” Logan says.

Additionally, the official trailer shows Logan telling Gabby, “I still have feelings on the other side.” It seems like Logan’s indecisiveness could cause him to get sent home next week.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

