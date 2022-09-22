‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Did Tino Cheat on Rachel With? Here’s Everything We Know

The Bachelorette 2022 ended with a lot of shocking drama between Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia. Though Tino proposed to Rachel, their love story didn’t end in happily ever after. Word later spread that Tino cheated on Rachel during a rough patch in their engagement. Here’s what we know about this mysterious woman.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Tino cheated on Rachel after they got engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’

After Tino and Rachel got engaged during The Bachelorette finale, the pair found themselves in a rough patch. “We went through a difficult time,” Rachel said during the live special while speaking to Jesse Palmer. She then revealed that Tino cheated on her, leading to their breakup.

Fans watched live footage of Rachel confronting Tino after he told Rachel he cheated. “I messed up, and I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you,” he told her. “This was the tiniest thing ever… I tried to just get past it.”

Rachel had previously stated that Tino didn’t want to tell her that he cheated, and she basically had to drag that information out of him. She even claimed to Gabby that Tino told her he regretted telling her the truth.

Who did Tino cheat on Rachel with?

On The Bachelorette, Tino never revealed the name of the woman he kissed. Internet sleuths and even Reality Steve have not put her name out either, and that’s probably for the best. However, Tino did share a little information about this woman.

He told Rachel he met her before filming for The Bachelorette began, but they never so much as went on a date. Tino added that he figured he had better not “muddy the waters” before going on the show. After the show ended, Tino ran into this woman at a bar and stated they had “a lot of catching up to do.”

Then Rachel and Tino had a particularly difficult phone call during The Bachelorette premiere week. “There was some stuff that you told me that I actually drew back from my journal because the stuff you said hurt so much,” he told Rachel.

However, Rachel pointed out, “Never once did we ever say, ‘We are broken up. We are not engaged,'” and Tino agreed that this was true. Rachel also added that she was going through a hard time personally before Tino cheated, but it had nothing to do with Tino or the relationship.

Are Tino and Rachel still together?

Tino and Rachel broke up after she confronted him about kissing another girl. By the end of their discussion, she handed Tino the engagement ring back, ending their relationship. Tino and Rachel appeared on After the Final Rose, during which Aven appeared on stage and left with Rachel.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is currently streaming on Hulu.

