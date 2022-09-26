‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Topher Grace Says Aven Jones ‘Blew It’

The Bachelorette 2022 has featured some pretty heartwrenching breakups. In part I of the finale, Rachel Recchia broke things off with Aven after he admitted his doubts about being ready for an engagement so soon. Actor Topher Grace dropped in for an episode of The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and shared his thoughts on Bachelor Nation’s recent breakup.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers regarding Aven Jones ahead.]

Topher Grace is a fan of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise

During an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by former Bachelorette Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, actor Topher Grace popped in to join the chat. Grace is known for his role on the long-running sitcom That ’70s Show as well as the show Home Economics.

Grace is also a member of Bachelor Nation. On the podcast, the actor shared that he began watching the show with his wife, Ashley Hinshaw.

“It started where I was forced to watch Juan Pablo’s season, and I was like, ‘What is this? This is terrible,'” Grace shared. He added that he eventually got into the “humor” of the show and even found himself watching it when his wife was out of town.

Here’s what Topher Grace thinks Aven Jones should have done differently on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

The Bachelorette 2022 aired the season finale on Sept. 20. Rachel and Gabby each had only one contestant remaining. In the penultimate episode, Rachel sent Aven home after he admitted that he might not be ready for an engagement so soon.

While chatting with Michelle and Becca on the podcast, Grace shared his thoughts on Aven and Rachel’s breakup. “Aven seems like a great guy; maybe [he] is going to be the Bachelor I don’t know you guys know more than me. But I thought he just blew it,” Grace told Becca and Michelle.

When Michelle asked Grace what Aven should have done differently, he responded, “Probably say the thing that he knows is going to get him kicked off but was the truth right? Which is that he’s not ready to pull the trigger.”

However, Grace also added, “I actually did like Aven and could see him being a good Bachelor. I know I’ve given him a little bit of crap, but I’ve been in that position where I really didn’t want to hurt that person’s feelings, but I had something to say that was the opposite of what they wanted to hear. I do think he really wanted to be with Rachel.”

‘The Bachelorette’ is expected to end in an engagement

While speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Grace wondered why contestants on the show don’t air everything out during Fantasy Suites, when the cameras are off.

“Why don’t you just say all the stuff then? Just say, ‘Look, I’ll propose to you, but it’s not going to be a real engagement, but then we’ll get to know each other.’ You can say anything that night,” he wondered on the podcast.

Michelle pointed out that viewers don’t know what happens during Fantasy Suites. She also added that, for her, it was more about the commitment than the “physical ring.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is currently streaming on Hulu.

