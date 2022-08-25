‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Tyler Norris ‘Got A Lot of Closure’ Watching Season 19

Tyler Norris was eliminated during The Bachelorette 2022’s Hometown Dates.

According to Tyler, watching The Bachelorette Season 19 gave him “closure.”

Fans may see Tyler again in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Tyler Norris | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The Bachelorette 2022 is rapidly approaching its end, and the ABC show just aired its Hometown Dates episode. During The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7, Rachel Recchia eliminated contestant Tyler Norris. And according to Tyler, watching the current outing has offered him “a lot of closure.”

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette Week 7.]

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Instagram Accounts of All the Men of Rachel and Gabby’s Season

Week 7 of The Bachelorette 2022 featured six of seven Hometown Dates, and Rachel Recchia’s outing with Tyler Norris was among them. Rachel and Tyler visited Wildwood in New Jersey, but The Bachelorette Season 19’s lead ousted Tyler before she could meet his family.

The pair’s final interaction with one another was an emotional affair, during which Tyler told Rachel he loved her — and Rachel started crying as she admitted something was missing.

“We’ve had the most incredible day, but I’m still feeling not 100% confident,” Rachel told him. “And I don’t know if I’m ready to meet your family when I still have this bit of reservation and I don’t know where it’s coming from. I just feel like there’s something missing.”

To his credit, Tyler took Rachel’s admission gracefully. Of the rejection, he told Rachel, “It’s tough, but being with you, you make it easy. You’ve always made it easy. And the fact that you were able to let me love again, that means so much to me.”

Watching ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 gave Tyler Norris closure

Tyler Norris may have handled his elimination from The Bachelorette 2022 well, but he truly got closure from watching season 19.

Speaking with Parade, Tyler admitted he’s grateful that Rachel ended things before they went any further.

“I have so much respect for her,” he said. “I think she did it at the right time and I’m happy with the way she went about it. If it wasn’t going to be me, I’m glad she did it when she did.”

He also revealed that seeing Rachel’s interactions with the other Bachelorette contestants has given him a deeper understanding of why she made that decision.

“I got a lot of closure watching the season, understanding where everyone else was at,” he told the outlet. “[Other men] had some more time with Rachel, had deeper talks, and obviously, they were closer. Seeing that made me understand why everything happened the way that it did.”

‘The Bachelorette’ fans haven’t seen the last of Tyler

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

Although Rachel Recchia bid farewell to Tyler Norris during The Bachelorette Week 7, fans may see him again soon. For one, he’ll likely share his side of the story during Week 8’s “Men Tell All.”

Additionally, a report from Reality Steve suggests that Tyler is among the men who will show up in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. If that’s the case, he still has a chance of finding love through the ABC franchise. However, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out for him.

And in the meantime, we’ll be waiting to see who Rachel winds up with during The Bachelorette 2022.

The next episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 airs on ABC on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Dustin Kendrick Called Nate Mitchell Cheating Accusations ‘Childish’