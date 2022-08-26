‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Tyler Norris Says His Breakup With Rachel ‘Caught Me Offguard’

During The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia traveled to Tyler Norris’ hometown in Wildwood, NJ. The pair spent the day enjoying the Wildwood’s boardwalk, but Rachel didn’t go on to meet Tyler’s family. Instead, she broke up with him and sent him home. Tyler was caught off guard by the sudden end to their relationship.

Rachel Recchia and Tyler Norris | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

During The Bachelorette Week 7, Rachel traveled to the hometowns of her four remaining contestants. She spent one date with Tyler on the Wildwood’s boardwalk. The pair enjoyed bumper cars, carnival games, and deep-fried foods, but Rachel’s doubts started to come through.

“I definitely feel like we have a strong connection,” she told the cameras of Tyler. “But I definitely feel like my last hometown had a different feel going into the night than I feel today.” Rachel also stated that her relationship with Tyler was too far behind her connections with her other remaining contestants.

Tyler and Rachel sat down to talk, and he confessed that he was in love with her. However, Rachel didn’t want to meet Tyler’s family if she wasn’t confident in their relationship. She tearfully broke up with him and sent him home.

Tyler Norris says his breakup on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 caught him off guard

Rachel’s sudden breakup with Tyler Norris during The Bachelorette 2022 surprised him. “I just felt like everything was going so great, and I felt really good,” he told Extra TV. Tyler also stated that he was excited to show Rachel his hometown.

“I hadn’t introduced someone to my family in two years, and I was ready for that. And you know having it end the way that it did caught me off guard,” he continued. Tyler added that his family was “definitely upset” to see him hurt in the aftermath of the breakup.

However, Tyler also added that he had been able to move past Rachel. “When it ended — and knowing at the end of the day there’s all these other amazing guys — made me realize that ok, I see what she’s going to have at the end of the day, and I want that. And I’m ok with it not being me with Rachel, and there’s going to be somebody for me.”

‘The Bachelorette’ fans haven’t seen the last of Tyler Norris

Fans will have another opportunity to see Tyler Norris on this season of The Bachelorette. Tyler will return for the “Men Tell All” episode on August 29. According to Reality Steve, he is one of the few contestants to sit in the hot seat.

Additionally, Tyler will reportedly appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The 26-year-old small business owner will have another shot at finding love, and Bachelor Nation is rooting for him.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

