‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Week 7’s Dedication to Allan Robert Schwer, Explained

Rachel and Gabby traveled to their contestant’s hometowns during The Bachelorette 2022 Week 7. While some dates went off without a hitch, others included some difficult conversations. Episode 7 is dedicated to Allan Robert Schwer. Here’s what you need to know.

Gabby met Erich Schwer’s family during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Week 7

During The Bachelorette 2022 Week 7, Gabby traveled to Erich Schwer‘s hometown in Bedminster, NJ. In Erich and Gabby’s previous one-on-one date, Erich opened up to Gabby, telling her that his dad had been battling terminal cancer for the past three years.

At Erich’s family home, his father Allan told Gabby that his last CAT scan revealed that his cancer had come back. “I already went through three rounds of chemo,” he continued. “The first two did nothing. And the third one almost killed me.”

“My dad is — he’s struggling for sure to be there, to meet Gabby and for it to be like a family thing,” Erich told the cameras.

Allan bonded with Gabby over her work as an ICU nurse, informing her that he spent 40 days in the ICU. He also told her that he has a “weird form of cancer” called appendiceal, which is a type of cancer that grows from the cells that make up the appendix. At the end of the date, Erich told the cameras that his dad “really liked Gabby.”

Allan Robert Schwer died shortly before the premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

The Bachelorette 2022 Week 7 is dedicated to Allan Robert Schwer. According to People, Allan died on July 6 at age 65, shortly before the premiere of season 19. Erich posted a tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Thankful for everything you’ve done for me,” he wrote in the captain. “We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much, dad.” Bachelor Nation responded with condolences and sympathy for Erich.

Fellow season 19 contestant Logan Palmer commented on one of Erich’s photos of his father, “He raised a good man.” Co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia also Tweeted, “My heart and prayers go out to the Schwer family.”

Gabby and Erich revealed that they are falling in love with each other

Gabby also had a solid conversation with Erich’s mother during her hometown date. Later that evening, Erich and Gabby talked over drinks. Gabby told the cameras, “Today really solidified and clarified my feelings for Erich.”

The pair both expressed that they are falling in love with each other. Although there was no rose ceremony during week 7, it’s probably safe to guess that Erich will move on to Fantasy Suites. Gabby currently only has two other contestants remaining — Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo.

