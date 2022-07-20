‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Went Home in Episode 2?

The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 featured an enormous group date and a pair of one-on-ones. During night 1, Rachel and Gabby decided to skip the rose ceremony, but this week the tradition returned. Several men went home in a surprising manner in episode 2. Here’s who won’t be continuing onto night 3.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2.]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 2 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

During The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2, Rachel and Gabby went on their first one-on-one dates. Rachel was excited to spend the day with Jordan V., a drag racer who connected with her on night 1. Rachel and Jordan experienced a zero gravity plane together and seemed to be having a great time. Unfortunately, the chemistry wasn’t entirely there.

During their dinner that evening, Rachel struggled with realizing that something was missing between her and Jordan V. She sadly decided to send him home, which shocked the other men in the household. However, Gabby later praised Rachel for making the difficult decisions necessary for The Bachelorette.

Gabby and Rachel sent Chris home after his inappropriate discussion of Fantasy Suites

Early in the episode, Chris Austin rubbed several of the men the wrong way by discussing his opinions on Fantasy Suites. He essentially stated that he wouldn’t want to be with Rachel or Gabby if they had slept with another man before him in Fantasy Suites.

Later at the cocktail party, Quincey, Jordan H., and Hayden relayed their concerns to Rachel, who passed them on to Gabby. Rachel and Gabby addressed Chris personally but felt that he was “dancing around the issue.”

Finally, Gabby stated, “At this point, I don’t want anyone to be thinking about Fantasy Suites. It’s so early. We don’t even know if we have a connection. And it sounds like you have pretty sure thoughts on it, so to not even put you in that place, I do think it would be time for you to go.” Rachel agreed, and she and Gabby walked Chris out. However, Chris walked back into the mansion to confront the men, and Rachel and Gabby told him to leave yet again.

An additional five men went home during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Episode 2 rose ceremony

The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 featured the first rose ceremony of the season. Host Jesse Palmer explained that the roses handed out the evening were from both women, meaning they both wanted the remaining men around. Logan, Nate, and Johnny secured roses prior to the ceremony.

In all, 21 men advanced to week three, with six men getting sent home in the rose ceremony. Matt L., Justin B., John A., Brandan H., Colin F., and Ryan M. were sent packing.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: How Will Season 19 Work With Both Gabby and Rachel?