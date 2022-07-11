‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Is Hayden Markowitz? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette 2022 premieres on July 11, and fans are already chomping at the bit to learn more about the men competing for Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechhia’s hearts. This season introduces a new format with two women as the lead. As they hand out the roses, the men can accept or reject the rose depending on whether it’s from the woman they had their eyes on. Hayden Markowitz is one of the men competing this year. Here’s everything we know about him.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 stars Hayden Markowitz | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Hayden Markowitz on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Hayden calls Tampa, Florida, home and tells ABC he’s “proud of his Southern roots.” However, Hayden didn’t grow up in Tamp. Instead, he spent his childhood in Savannah, Georgia. Many Bachelorette fans quickly noticed the similarities in his looks to fan-favorite “Grocery Store Joe,” and we must admit the two look alike.

His bio also says that Hayden “tries not to take life so seriously and loves to golf, hit the beach, and work his magic on the grill. He considers himself to be very romantic and enjoys planning extravagant dates to make his partner feel special.”

As for his perfect match, Hayden wants someone who appreciates him. That includes what he brings to the table even on his worst days. That person must also love dogs. Hayden’s dog, Rambo, comes with him as his sidekick and the two are a “package deal.”

How old is Hayden Markowitz, and what does he do for a living?

Twenty-nine-year-old Hayden works as a leisure executive in Tampa. His LinkedIn profile lists him as president of 30A Rental Properties.

The Bachelorette 2022 profile also says that Hayden “brings a down-to-earth, friendly approach. He describes his strong work ethic, passion, and dependability as ‘helping friends feel comfortable about the process and ensuring them that things will go smoothly.’ Hayden works diligently to prepare his clients before and throughout the process and makes himself available, day and night to answer questions. His goal is to build long-term relationships with his clients as a confidant and friend, reassuring them that he has their best interests in mind.”

What is Hayden Markowitz’s Instagram?

Those wanting to do a little internet digging before The Bachelorette 2022 premiere can find Hayden under the username @hmarko1221. Hayden’s Instagram consists of pictures of him with friends and Rambo. The leisure exec announced in May 2021 that vets diagnosed Rambo with a malignant nerve sheath tumor. So, this is us officially saying we hope Rambo gets the final rose.

#TheBachelorette has the fun and romance you've been waiting for this summer! ☀️? Tune in to the premiere MONDAY at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/HX4bADWX6t — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2022

What ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers suggest for Hayden Markowitz’s time on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season

Rambo might become a fan favorite, but it looks like Hayden fills the role of villain this season. The Instagram account @BachelorWhatever posted a story a couple of months back saying Hayden nabs the villain title this season. The text from the story was detailed in a YouTube video posted by Dave Neal.

According to Bachelor Whatever, “Hayden got caught saying his ex was hotter than both Bachelorettes. And while that may be true in his mind, you let that known publicly and other guys in the house hear that, not only will they jump on you, so will the audience.”

The account continued, “So I don’t know in what setting he said that or how/why he shared that info, but he did, the other guys found out about it, and it’s gonna over as well as you could assume.”

Those interested in discovering how the drama plays out can tune in tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

