‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Zach Shallcross’ Famous Relative Appears in Hometown Sneak Peek

Next week on the 2022 season of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will meet the families of their remaining men. It’s a big step in Rachel and Gabby’s journey to find love, and there will be some surprises along the way. The teaser for Hometowns shows Rachel meeting Zach Shallcross’ family, including one of his famous relatives.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding Hometowns.]

‘The Bachelorette’ stars, Zach and Rachel, share a kiss | ABC/Craig Sjodin

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is unprecedented, with two leading ladies starring in season 19. Usually, each Bachelorette would meet the families of four of their contestants. However, things are going to be a little different this time around.

Going into the week of Hometowns, Rachel has four remaining contestants — Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, and Tino Franco. However, Gabby will only have three Hometown dates. She will meet the families of Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillippo.

During week 6, Gabby’s contestant Logan went home after testing positive for coronavirus. Gabby later spent an emotional one-on-one date with Nate in Amsterdam. She ultimately sent Nate home after realizing she wasn’t ready to be a mother to his 6-year-old daughter. Spencer was also sent home in week 6.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 will feature Zach’s famous relative during his hometown date

Next week, Rachel Recchia will travel to Orange, CA, to meet Zach Shallcross’ family. Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive and, according to his ABC bio, “loves his mama, his dogs, and football.”

We don’t know much about what Rachel and Zach will do in his hometown, but Zach is making significant progress in his relationship. In fact, the teaser for Hometowns shows him telling Rachel that he is in love with her and Rachel confessing that she is falling for him.

Fans also noticed a familiar face greeting Rachel at Zach’s family home. Actor Patrick Warburton appears in the teaser for next week’s episode. He jokes to the couple, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas.”

Warburton is an actor well known for his role as “Puddy” in the NBC sitcom Seinfeld. He is also an incredibly successful voiceover artist, lending his talents to help create Joe Swanson from Family Guy and Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove, according to IMDb.

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ star Zach Shallcross related to Patrick Warburton?

It turns out Patrick Warburton is actually Zach Shallcross’ uncle, Fansided writes. Warburton’s sister Megan is Zach’s mother. Zach’s father, Chapman Shallcross, is a former fire captain for the city of Orange, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Warburton appears in several of Zach’s social media posts. It looks like the pair have both been involved in working with the charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which focuses on treating the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

