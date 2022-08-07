‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Zach Shallcross’ Joke About His Disastrous Attempt to Flirt With Rachel

During The Bachelorette 2022 Week 4, Rachel, Gabby, and the men headed to France to continue their journey. They will now be living aboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship as they head to several romantic destinations in Europe. In week 4, Rachel attended a group date where the men were tasked with flirting with her. It was incredibly awkward, but at least they had a sense of humor about it.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 Week 4 spoilers ahead.]

Zach Shallcross, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel, Gabby, and the men headed to France in The Bachelorette Week 4. Rachel had a one-on-one date with Tino Franco in Paris that went very well. The pair walked through the rainy streets of Paris and made crepes at a street vendor’s shop. Later, Rachel awarded Tino a rose over dinner.

Meanwhile, the rest of the men met Jesse Palmer in the port city of Le Havre, where he introduced them to the cruise ship they would be living on. Hayden, Tyler, Ethan, Zach, Logan, Meatball, Aven, and Jordan H. later headed to a group date with Rachel, and things turned awkward fast.

Zach Shallcross joked about his awkward attempt to flirt during the week 4 group date

Before Rachel’s group date in The Bachelorette 2022 Week 4, she attended a boxing date where Gabby’s men boxed for her love. Rachel’s men were also in attendance, and she felt hurt when none of them paid attention to her.

After Rachel addressed the men, they were determined to make it up to her. On their group date, the men were introduced to Flora and Boris, “experts in all things romance.” The men are then given a series of tasks with the goal of “seducing Rachel.”

For their first task, Rachel’s men are told to flirt with her. Zach kicked things off with an attempt to dance with Rachel while standing behind her. “Is he choking me?” Rachel laughed.

The other men didn’t fare much better, and at least Zach had a good sense of humor about it. “We flirted. Not well, but it happened,” he told the cameras, smiling. Zach even changed his Instagram bio to read “Le Havre Strangler.” Thankfully, Rachel still gave him a rose.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 teases drama ahead for Zach Shallcross

Despite the awkward group date in week 4, Zach is a strong contender to win The Bachelorette 2022. He and Rachel had an emotional one-on-one date. They attended a “movie premiere” where they actually watched photos and videos from their childhood.

Zach received a rose in week 4 and will continue to Bruges, Belgium in week 5. However, there may be some drama ahead. The full trailer for The Bachelorette Season 19 shows an emotional Zach telling Jesse Palmer, “I need to tell her this full truth.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe Drags the Show on Twitter for Its Treatment of Gabby and Rachel