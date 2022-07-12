‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Aven Jones? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

Aven Jones is one of the men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette Season 19 contestant, including Aven’s Instagram, age, and his real job. We also have details about how far Aven makes it in The Bachelorette 2022.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Aven Jones and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Who is Aven Jones on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Aven’s ABC bio states he is “fueled by passion.” His biography continues: “Whether he’s slaying the sales game at work or hooping on the weekend, Aven puts his heart into everything he does. He tries to approach love with the same mentality but has yet to find his perfect match.”

Aven is hoping Gabby or Rachel will be the woman he’s looking for – someone who is “loyal, honest, and able to organically bring out his fun side.” Additionally, he’s looking for someone who shares his love of travel and values spending quality time together. “Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface and when he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.”

Aven’s fun facts include his love of slow dancing and being an “intense” Yahtzee player. Also, Aven only allows himself to eat out once a week.

Aven Jones is a 28-year-old sales executive

Aven is from San Diego, California and currently works as a Territory Account Executive for Cengage (via LinkedIn). He previously held positions with companies like AMC Health, Dexcom, Meditech, and NFI Corp.

Aven describes himself as a “motivated, driven professional with over four years of experience in the medical, medical device, and healthcare field.” His professional profile also details his education at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he got a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management.

‘The Bachelorette’s Aven Jones’ Instagram

The Bachelorette fans can find Aven on Instagram under the handle @aleejonesy. Out of the 19 photos on Aven’s profile, most are of himself. His Instagram bio reads: “sacrifice for the life you choose.”

One of the few posts on Aven’s account is a promotion for the new season of The Bachelorette. “Well Mondays just got interesting,” he shared in a post from June 7, 2022.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoiler: Aven J. is one of Rachel’s final four

According to spoiler king Reality Steve, Aven is one of Rachel’s final four men. The two spent time together in Salem, Massachusetts, for their hometown date in April 2022.

At publication, it’s unclear how far Aven will go in The Bachelorette Season 19. Tune in every Monday night to see how Aven’s journey with Rachel ends.

