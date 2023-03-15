‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson’s Season Begins Filming the Weekend of March 18, 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All is here, and the women Zach Shallcross sent home gather to discuss what happened during the season. Charity Lawson was the most recent cast member to get axed. But rumors suggest she’s the next lead of The Bachelorette. Here’s when her season reportedly begins filming.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and Charity Lawson.]

Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson is reportedly the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All features Charity Lawson on stage with the rest of Zach Shallcross’s women. Charity made it to Zach’s final four, but he eliminated her after meeting her family during hometowns week. Their goodbye was tearful and emotional, and Zach questioned his choice.

While Charity didn’t win Zach’s heart, she can give love another shot as the lead of The Bachelorette. A preview shows Jesse Palmer walking to a hotel room and stating, “Someone’s life is about to change.” This references Jesse telling Charity that she’s been chosen to lead the following season, according to Reality Steve.

“Ariel and Gabi weren’t at the Women Tell All taping, and I can assure you, no random woman who’s never been on the show or any one former contestant from the show’s past is in that dressing room Jesse walks into,” Reality Steve reports.

Her season begins filming before ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 concludes

Charity Lawson will take the stage next as the lead of The Bachelorette, and it’s likely The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All will reveal this. According to Reality Steve, her season begins filming the weekend of March 18, 2023.

“It’s Charity, her season begins filming this weekend, we’ll probably see her potential guys being posted to The Bachelorette Facebook page either tomorrow or Thursday and off we go,” the spoiler guru wrote. “That’s just how they roll and they’ve been doing it for god knows how many seasons in a row now.”

Reality Steve elaborated on the dates while speaking on his podcast, Daily Roundup. “I think we’re going to have the guys released on The Bachelorette Facebook page sometime either early tomorrow morning or early Thursday morning since Charity’s filming, from all accounts, begins this weekend,” he stated on March 14, 2023. “I believe it begins on Sunday. Either Saturday or Sunday. I don’t know the exact day yet.”

Zach Shallcross thinks she’s the perfect fit for the role

While Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross didn’t work out in The Bachelor Season 27, Zach is rooting Charity on.

“She knows what she wants,” Zach told Us Weekly about Charity. “She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart.” He then said that he felt she was “trustworthy” from the moment he met her and believed her above others when it came to drama in the house.

“She’s a very trustworthy person and I think she would absolutely kill it as Bachelorette,” he added.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.