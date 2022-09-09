‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Schwer Apologizes for High School Photo of Him in Blackface

Erich Schwer is the only remaining contestant for Gabby on The Bachelorette 2022. It seems like the pair might get their happily ever after, but there’s plenty more drama in store. Teasers for the final episodes of The Bachelorette hint Erich might not be ready for an engagement. Additionally, a high school photo of Erich in Blackface recently surfaced, which the contestant apologized for on Instagram.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.]

Erich Schwer, Grandpa John, and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Erich Schwer is Gabby’s only remaining contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette 2022 Fantasy Suites took a surprising turn for Gabby and Erich. Gabby sent both Jason and Johnny hope, leaving Erich her only remaining man. The pair expressed their love for each other, but the two-part finale of season 19 is still to come.

Teasers for the final episodes show Erich questioning whether the pair should get engaged after such a short amount of time. However, several days ago, Reality Steve did confirm that Gabby and Rachel are still together, though he couldn’t say for sure if they are engaged. However, yesterday a new controversy surrounding Erich emerged.

Erich recently apologized for a high school photo of him in Blackface

The more upsetting controversy surrounding The Bachelorette contestant Erich Schwer came to the surface when a Reddit user shared a high school photo of Erich in Blackface wearing an afro wig. Erich recently addressed the photo on his Instagram.



“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating. What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix was nothing but ignorance,” he wrote.

#TheBachelorette's Erich Schwer responded to the controversial blackface photo that is spreading online https://t.co/T4gbAMy2Dp — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 9, 2022

“I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Nate Mitchell commented on Erich’s apology

One of Gabby’s fellow contestants, Nate Mitchell, commented on Erich’s Instagram post. Nate was sent home after Gabby confessed she wasn’t ready to be a mom to Nate’s daughter. “Appreciate you taking ownership, bro, I can’t absolve you of this, but I can attest to the man I’ve met, and you have been nothing less than someone who I’d consider a friend,” he wrote.

“You aren’t the first person I’ve befriended with a similar past, and the difference is not having an attitude of willful ignorance. Your school accepting this behavior and posting this to a yearbook tells me that no peers or faculty around you spoke out to guide you away from this issue. Kids do fall victim to their environments time and time again. Continue to grow and learn from your past, and I’ll continue to support you and provide advice should you need/ask for it.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

