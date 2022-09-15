‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Schwer’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Did the Show for ‘Clout’

As if this season of The Bachelorette didn’t have enough problems already, one of Gabby Windey’s final men may not be as sweet as he acts on the show. Gabby and Erich Schwer developed a connection early on this season, but now his ex-girlfriend has revealed some major tea. Here’s everything we know about the drama with The Bachelorette star Erich Schwer.

Erich is the last man standing for Gabby

Both women have been through some tough moments during this season of The Bachelorette, but contestant Jason Alabaster hit Gabby with another setback when he chose to eliminate himself. Gabby sent Johnny DePhillipo home during the Hometown Dates, and that leaves Gabby with Erich in the finale. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. The couple’s relationship seems easygoing, and Erich comes across as a great guy.

Gabby even told Erich she loved him, “I know in my heart you’ve fought for me so much. You love in this very secure and comfortable way. You’ve taught me how I wanted to be treated and that it’s OK to ask for those things. You know, sometimes it is hard for me to take things at face value because of everything that I’ve gone through. But you have taught me it’s OK to feel safe and wanted and loved in maybe a way that I haven’t. And you’re the only one left.”

‘The Bachelorette’ star Erich’s ex-girlfriend spilled some major tea

On Sept. 14, the Twitter account @TheBachBabes tweeted out, “Guys….Erich’s ex-girlfriend just released some MAJOR F****** TEA.” They also posted an Instagram photo of a woman named Amanda of her standing in a white dress. Their tweet read, “She wrote a massive story about how he just went on the show for clout. Texted her all up until the show AND AFTERWARDS. Screenshots coming soon.”

The caption from Instagram read, “How I smile knowing I’m not getting engaged for clout.”

The Twitter account credited the Instagram account @BachelorNation.Scoop, who posted the statement from the woman claiming to be Erich’s ex. She revealed she was dating Erich up until he got the call asking him to appear as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

“One morning after a normal night together, I got a text after he left my place (march 10th) making jokes and telling me he got some news he wanted to talk to me about. I called him immediately. He told me that he got a call and was offered to be a contestant on the bachelorette, and I was in shock he would even consider this kind of gig while we were datinq. He insisted that it was all acting and it would be as if he was just going out of town for a few weeks. He wanted a fresh start and a new career path because he was unhappy with his. I knew that this wasn’t a reality show I could handle just ‘waiting for him on the other side’ I made it clear that was something I would not be okay with, and he said he needed to think about what to do because it could open a lot of doors. I texted him after letting him know that if this was the decision he was making, best of luck, but I stand by my decision to not stay,” the message posted to @BachelorNation.scoop read.

The account also posted screenshots of the text messages exchanged between Erich and the woman. In the messages, Erich apologizes for hurting her and even says she’s “better off without him” in the long run.

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Erich previously faced backlash for wearing blackface in a yearbook photo

This isn’t the first controversial news to come out about The Bachelorette star, either. Earlier this month, a photo of Erich wearing blackface and dressed as Jimi Hendrix recently surfaced on Reddit. Erich took to Instagram to issue an apology.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” he wrote. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance.”

