‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Ethan K.? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

ABC’s The Bachelorette returned earlier this summer, and the producers cast two women as the leads this time. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had their hearts broken during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but now, they’re back and ready for their journey to find love. Over 30 men arrived at the mansion in the premiere, but now Rachel and Gabby have begun to whittle down their choices. One of the men in Rachel’s group is Ethan Kang. Here’s everything you need to know about Ethan, including his age, Instagram, job, and more.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Ethan Kang. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Ethan Kang on ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Ethan hails from New York, New York. His ABC bio says he’s “a hopeless romantic who isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. He loves his life in New York City but is at the point in his life where going out until 4 a.m. is of no interest and would rather spend his time wining and dining a woman who is just as ready to settle down as he is. Ethan’s dream woman is genuine, family-oriented, comfortable in their own skin and, above all else, fun. He credits his mother with teaching him to value a woman’s love and that, thanks to her, he enjoys making a woman feel special and appreciated. Ethan is a big believer in signs and, thanks to a few well-timed coincidences, he feels like this is exactly where he’s meant to be.”

Bachelorette contestant Ethan also considers himself the “king of Monopoly,” so we hope Rachel is a fan of board games. His favorite breakfast consists of pancakes and “extra crispy hash browns,” and he loves to watch HBO’s Entourage when he feels down.

Emotions run high on an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/W0XAPYDHzE — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 8, 2022

How old is Ethan Kang, and what does he do for a living?

Ethan is 27 years old and works as an advertising executive in New York City for Amazon. The Bachelorette contestant’s LinkedIn bio says that Ethan is an “extremely hard working, dynamic, and detail oriented individual with a proven track record in business development.” He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The profile also adds that Ethan has a “relentless pursuit to learn and better myself as an individual and professional.”

Where to find Ethan Kang on Instagram

For any Bachelorette fans invested in Ethan’s journey with Rachel, you can see more of his personal life on Instagram. He uses the profile name @EthanKang1. His latest posts show some of his most recent favorite things, which include Rose Ceremonies on The Bachelorette and cold brews from Starbucks. Other images feature Ethan enjoying times with friends and family at the beach and sporting events.

Their thoughts while in Belgium: ?, ?, ?, and ❤️. pic.twitter.com/JnfF4V9DqL — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 6, 2022

What spoilers suggest for Ethan Kang’s time on ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

In last week’s episode of The Bachelorette, Ethan made it clear to some of the men in the house that he’s all in on Rachel. Of course, after Hayden Markowitz’s dramatic exit from the house, that sticks out in our memory the most. However, Ethan seems to avoid any drama during his time on the show. This week the ladies and remaining men head to Bruges.

The men continue to disappoint Rachel, and we hear her tell the cameras she wants to quit. Thanks to Reality Steve, we know she stays until the Hometown Dates. However, it doesn’t look like Ethan makes it to her top four.

Tune in to the latest episode of The Bachelorette to see how everything plays out with Ethan and Rachel.

