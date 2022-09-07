‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Aren’t Convinced Age Is the Real Reason for Rachel Questioning Zach During Fantasy Suites

The Bachelorette 2022 aired part 2 of the Fantasy Suites last night. Gabby faced difficult conversations with Jason, while Rachel’s date with Zach took a turn. The following morning, Zach revealed that Rachel questioned his readiness for marriage, citing his age as a factor. However, some fans aren’t convinced that this is the real reason for Rachel’s doubts.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites.]

Rachel Recchia | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Zach and Rachel shared a special day in Mexico during Fantasy Suites week

During part 2 of The Bachelorette 2022 Fantasy Suites, Rachel had her chance to spend quality time with Zach. The couple spent the day exploring Puerto Morelos, Mexico. They sampled tequila, explored the shops, had a tarot card reading, and listened to a mariachi band.

Rachel confirmed that she felt incredibly welcomed by Zach’s family during Hometowns and stated that he was “killing it” during the day portion of their date in Mexico. Zach and Rachel then decided to spend the night in the Fantasy Suite together. Zach seemed confident in his relationship with Rachel going into the evening, but things seemed different in the morning.

Things took a turn for Zach after ‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites

The next day, Zach told the cameras, “Fantasy Suite night with Rachel was not the night I expected. Initially, in the Fantasy Suite, I was feeling so sure. We’re having this amazing time, and we’re one step closer to engagement, and we’re having that important conversation about religion, politics, all that stuff.”

He added, “Rachel brought up her fear that maybe I’m not ready for a commitment like marriage at his early of an age. I was like, ‘Don’t worry about that. I’m here for you.’ But then she got really adamant, like, ‘Are you ready? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ And I was like, ‘Are you making me like second guess?’ That was a surprise.” Zach also stated that he felt Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere.

Later, Zach went to talk to Jesse Palmer. He revealed that when the cameras were off during Fantasy Suites, it felt like Rachel was “not showing her true self.” Zach called her behavior “inauthentic” at times and added that Rachel’s main concern was Zach’s age. However, Zach also pointed out that he is only a few months younger than Rachel.

Fans aren’t convinced that age is the reason for Rachel questioning Zach

Some fans aren’t convinced that age had anything to do with Rachel’s behavior. “Zach is sweet, but she definitely likes Tino/Avon more and just used the age difference bs as an excuse. It’s so absurd to bring up an ‘age difference’ of a few months at the very end when it’s been known the entire time,” one Reddit user wrote.”She was looking for an out but didn’t want it to come from her,” another fan added.

Another Reddit user suggested, “She is too afraid to outright break his heart, so she’s coming up with excuses because I think she never got over Clayton, so she’s going after Tino hard in spite of his parents being literal bullies, she’s willing to forgive all of his sins because he looks the closest to Clayton and that must be her type. The age thing was bs.” Fans will have to wait until next week to see how Zach addresses his concerns with Rachel.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Zach Shallcross’ Famous Relative Appears in Hometown Sneak Peek