‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Are Calling the Season 19 Finale a ‘New Low’

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale involved a multitude of twists and turns. Although both Rachel and Gabby ended their seasons engaged, things took a turn. The live special addressed the drama surrounding both Bachelorette winners, as well as a breakup. However, some fans are disturbed by the events shown in the finale.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel confronted Tino during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, Tino Franco proposed to Rachel Recchia, and she accepted. However, things didn’t last. During the live special, Rachel explained that she and Tino fell into a difficult time in their relationship after leaving the show. Eventually, Tino told Rachel he cheated on her by kissing another girl.

The finale shows footage of Rachel confronting Tino, and their conversation was pretty brutal. While fans of The Bachelorette are absolutely not excusing Tino’s cheating, the season 19 finale left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths. One Reddit user wrote that Rachel “slandered Tino in this episode tonight.” Another added that the “whole thing was pretty dirty and a new low for Bachelor/Bachelorette.”

Jesse Palmer reunited Aven with Rachel while Tino was still on stage

Rachel appeared on After the Final Rose and was reunited with Tino after their breakup. In front of a live audience, the pair continued to hash out their fight. Then things took an even bigger turn. Aven appeared on stage and left the special with Rachel.

“They did Tino so dirty,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “He messed up. I’m not okay with him cheating and lying… But that whole debacle was hard to watch when Jesse invited Aven on stage and then left Tino by himself with no exit plan.”

“It was a new low for this show, and I didn’t think it could get any worse,” another fan said. “Anyone who goes on this show is a fool because these producers will do anything for ratings. Tino did not deserve that no matter if he kissed someone or not.”

Reality Steve agrees that Tino didn’t deserve to be ‘ambushed’

Bachelor Nation writer Reality Steve isn’t taking sides in the argument that went down between Rachel and Tino in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. However, he does feel that Tino didn’t deserve what happened during After the Final Rose.

“To me, you can disagree with how Tino approached the argument last night and be down on Tino for cheating, but I’m sorry, he didn’t deserve to be ambushed up there on stage like that,” Reality Steve wrote.

“Send him off stage after he and Rachel basically break up, THEN bring Aven out. To do it like they did, then, yet wanna claim they are anti-bullying is so hypocritical. They wanted a TV moment more than they cared for Tino’s well-being, and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

