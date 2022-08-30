‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Fans Can’t Get Over Roby’s New Look in ‘Men Tell All’

The Bachelorette reunited fans with season 19’s eliminated contestants during its “Men Tell All” special — and some appearances proved more surprising than others. Roby Sobieski — the magician sent home during Week 1 of The Bachelorette 2022 — showed up with an all-new look. And fans had plenty to say about his hairstyle, as well as how much screen time he got.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette Season 19’s “Men Tell All” special.]

Roby Sobieski showed up to ‘Men Tell All’ with a new look

Roby Sobieski | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Dustin Kendrick Called Nate Mitchell Cheating Accusations ‘Childish’

The Bachelorette Season 19’s “Men Tell All” special proved insightful for viewers, offering the men’s perspectives on their time with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

And several contenders caught fans’ attention during the “Men Tell All” special — though perhaps none so much as Roby Sobieski. Roby was eliminated during Week 1 of The Bachelorette 2022, so he didn’t have tons to say about his time on the season. However, his new hairstyle quickly made the rounds online.

Roby appeared with medium-length, brown hair on The Bachelorette. However, he’s dyed his locks blonde since then. And fans are having strong reactions to the change. Needless to say, the internet is blowing up with commentary.

‘The Bachelorette’ fans react to Roby’s new hairstyle

It didn’t take long for viewers to head online and discuss Roby’s new look after The Bachelorette‘s “Men Tell All” special. And reactions have ranged, with some fans posting memes and others admitting that Roby’s hairstyle looks good.

As MEAWW points out, some are comparing The Bachelorette 2022 contestant to Harry Potter‘s Draco Malfoy. And to be fair, the length and color of his hair are similar. Per Elite Daily, one fan also likened his look to that of Ryan Gosling’s Ken. And another suggested he’d fit right into the Twilight franchise.

Of course, as much as The Bachelorette fans love their memes, the jokes aren’t necessarily ill-intended. Several viewers suggested Roby’s makeover was a plus, with one Twitter user even calling it a “glow-up.”

And it wasn’t just Roby’s look that captured fans’ interest during “Men Tell All.” He was also incredibly vocal — something that may have rubbed the other men the wrong way at times.

Roby spoke his mind during ‘Men Tell All’

Although Roby didn’t have much to say about his own experience during The Bachelorette Season 19, he didn’t hold back on offering his opinion during the “Men Tell All” special.

While the other contestants recounted their experiences with the girls, Roby was quick to interject. He even questioned Meatball’s decision to reject Rachel’s rose, quipping, “Have some balls, Meatball!”

He offered similar feedback to the other men, to the point where Ethan Kang slapped back. “Roby, you were there at the mansion for four hours for a reason,” Ethan said. “I mean, have some respect for the rest of us, who had genuine feelings — who caught feelings for these girls over the course of two months.”

Still, Roby got to say his piece during “Men Tell All” — something that didn’t escape viewers’ notice. In addition to his hair, they commented on his liveliness during the special as well. Unfortunately, we probably won’t see any more of him as The Bachelorette 2022 continues.

The next episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 airs on ABC on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Tyler Norris ‘Got A Lot of Closure’ Watching Season 19