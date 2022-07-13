‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Reeling Over ‘Incredible’ Season 15 Moment Between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker

Bachelor Nation has had thier pick of hilarious moments throughout the 20-year history of the franchise. However, some incidents just stand out more than others in fans’ minds. However, one of these was a hilarious moment that aired during season 15 of The Bachelorette between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker. The “incredible” incident was recalled in a social media post that sent fans reeling.

Luke Parker and Hannah Brown | John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette’ contained a lot of stunning moments

Brown, a former pageant queen had remarkable chemistry with Peter Weber, a pilot. She shocked Bachelor Nation by admitting during The Bachelorette finale that the couple consummated their relationship in a windmill four times.

Despite many red flags, Brown fell for Luke Parker. However, he was too controlling for Brown which put her feelings for him in jeopardy.

Tyler Cameron, a contractor/model, had a deep connection with Brown but even though they cared deeply for one another, Brown didn’t see a future for them as a couple.

Subsequently, Brown picked singer Jed Wyatt, who appeared to have a clear path to Brown’s heart. But their relationship didn’t work out in the way Brown hoped.

Shortly after he proposed to her with a song, a report came out about Wyatt’s girlfriend from before he was on The Bachelorette. Wyatt assured Brown the relationship wasn’t serious and ended before the show began. However, that wasn’t the case.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Reeling Over ‘Incredible’ Moment Between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker

In a tweet, fans recalled the rose ceremony to end all rose ceremonies.

Brown eliminated Parker from the competition after his controlling ways became too much for her to manage.

However, he didn’t take no for an answer and returned to the Bachelorette abode to win her over.

Parker told Brown, “This is my heart we’re talking about here. This is a relationship”

“This is not about your heart,” Brown responded.

“F****** leave, I’m so tired,” she continued.

“You’re so narciccistic. It;s always about my this or my that. This is not about your heart, you’ve already broken my heart. I’m sorry if I’m breaking your heart,” Brown said.

“This isn’t over for me yet,” Parker concluded.

But, that’s when Brown moved the pedestal for the rose ceremony away from Parker as the other contestants told him to leave. Brown was brought to tears as Weber, Cameron and Wyatt came to her defense.

Fans were reeling recalling the moment

it truly was my peak. It was all down hill from there. 🙃🥀 https://t.co/LrbUvrQsSo — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

Fans took to the tweet’s comments section to share their feelings regarding the ‘incredible’ season 15 moment between Parker and Brown.

“It was literally one of the best moments in bachelorette history! Incredible!” wrote one follower.

“This is so perfect, it has to be scripted,” penned a second fan.

“This belongs in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. When she moved the podium, I remember actually screaming,” claimed a third Twitter user.

“Definitely one of the best scenes in bachelorette history!!!” shared a fourth follower.

The new season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

RELATED: Clayton Echard ‘Embarrassed and Disgusted’ by His ‘Bachelor’ Portrayal: ‘It’s Not Who I Am’