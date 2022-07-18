‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Rooting for Nate and Gabby After ‘Girl Dad’ Admission: ‘Pass the Tissues’

The Bachelorette fans are waiting for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to find their forever loves during season 19 of the ABC reality dating series. However, one contestant, in particular, appears to have tongues wagging above all others regarding his chemistry with Windey. Fans took to social media to root for Nate Mitchell, who appeared to grab Windey’s heart with a touching “girl dad” admission during their first one-on-one date.

Gabby Windey has this in common with Nate Mitchell

During her hometown date with Bachelor star Clayton Echard aired in February 2022, Windey spoke of her close family ties.

In an Instagram post, Windey penned the following statement regarding her clan.

“My family may be an atypical one, and we may look different from others, but I am so grateful for how perfectly, to me, we are stitched together and wouldn’t have it any other way. They dropped everything to make this night so special,” Windey wrote.

“I will never recover from my dad showing up for me as he did. He is the most important person in my life and has never missed an important event, dance lesson, performance, etc., and hometowns were no different,” she continued.

Nate Mitchell brought Gabby Windey to tears after his ‘girl dad’ admission

During a clip shared with The Bachelorette‘s official Instagram, Mitchell and Windey spoke of his relationship with his daughter.

“It’s just been really fun,” she says in a confessional before their date, “to peel back the layers and get to know him.”

But things take a serious turn when they sit for an intimate dinner.

“There is one thing I want to tell you. I have a beautiful baby girl who is six, and she is my world.”

“A pocket of my heart just burst open the first time she said dad,” he continues. “I’m a girl dad, 1,000 percent.”

Windey cried, “That’s so sweet.”

The Bachelorette lead later told the camera in a confessional, “I can just see him having such a big capacity for love.”

Fans reacted to Windey and Mitchell’s chemistry

Bachelorette fans reacted to the apparent chemistry between Windey and Mitchell.

He arrived with a nod and did a callback to Gabby’s entrance on The Bachelor by arriving with a pillow that had Recchia’s photo on one side and Windey’s on the other.

“OK, I didn’t know if I would like Nate, but now I’m rooting for him all the way,” wrote one follower.

“I love moments like this where we can get to know the contestants more, and we get to see connections being formed,” shared a second viewer.

“Aww wow, that has made me like him more, and that warmed my heart,” penned a third Instagram user.

“I’m gonna get emotionally wrecked on Monday; pass the tissues,” claimed a fourth Bachelorette fan.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

