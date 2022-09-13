‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Rachel’s Friends Are Concerned by Their Conversation With Aven

The Bachelorette finale part 1 airs tonight, Sept 13. Before Rachel can move on to the next step in her journey, she has to finish the rose ceremony from Fantasy Suites. From teasers, we know that Aven meets Rachel’s friends and that they have a conversation with Aven that concerns them.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones.]

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel’s Fantasy Suites rose ceremony ended on a cliffhanger

Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette ended on a cliffhanger. Rachel arrived at the rose ceremony to choose her final two contestants following Fantasy Suites. However, Zach pulled her aside before she could begin. He previously expressed his feelings to the cameras and Jesse Palmer that Rachel seemed like a different person when the cameras were off during Fantasy Suites.

A trailer for the finale shows Rachel at this rose ceremony telling her three remaining men, “For people who say that they care about me to question my character, it’s really disappointing.” It’s more than likely that after Zach addresses these concerns with Rachel during The Bachelorette finale, he will either be sent home or voluntarily self-eliminate. This would leave Rachel with two remaining men — Aven and Tino.

Aven tells Rachel’s friends that he isn’t sure if he’s ready for an engagement

Teasers for The Bachelorette finale part 1 show Aven meeting Rachel’s parents and her best friends Sam and Nate. Bachelor Nation first met these four during Rachel’s hometown date with Clayton on The Bachelor, and they know her friends and family won’t hold back difficult questions.

In the teaser, Sam asks Aven if he thinks an engagement could happen soon, and Aven responds, “I don’t know.” This raises alarm bells for Rachel’s friends.

When Nate and Sam bring up Aven’s hesitation about ending the season in an engagement, Rachel is surprised. Sam, however, states that Aven said that he had already expressed this to Rachel. Aven and Rachel clearly need to have a conversation to clear the air, and it could end in Aven packing his bags.

Aven will also meet Rachel’s parents during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale part 1

Fans will also see the return of Rachel’s parents, Tony and Mary Anne Recchia, during The Bachelorette finale part 1. In Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, Tony asked Clayton some difficult questions and expressed his protectiveness for his daughter.

Tony then sat down to talk with Rachel. “Everyone I’ve brought home, you were not that nice,” laughed Rachel to her dad about her past relationships. However, Tony said he was only afraid of his daughter getting hurt. At the end of the evening, he gave Clayton a sign that he had his blessing. While Tony will likely ask Tino and Aven difficult questions, it’s clear that all he wants is for Rachel to be happy.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

