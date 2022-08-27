‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Have a Much Harder Time on the Show – Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Why [Exclusive]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette have a much harder time on the show thanks to social media, but also how the show now has two women on the season together, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky recently said.

Fedotowsky told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she was thankful she was on The Bachelorette Season 6, back when the viral nature of social media hadn’t quite reared its ugly head. She was also the only Bachelorette during her season and said having two women compared against each other definitely makes the season a lot harder.

Ali shares why she feels ‘bad’ for Gabby and Rachel on ‘The Bachelorette’

Federosky said being on reality TV is no day at the beach, but for Windey and Recchia, they have an even harder time. “Gabby and Rachel, the two current Bachelorettes, I feel so bad for them,” she said.

“Because not only do you have the insecurity of trying to find love on national TV and millions of people watching you and picking apart your every move, but now they’re watching you juxtaposition of another woman. And comparing you all season long,” Fedotowsky added.

Ali even found herself making comparisons on ‘The Bachelorette’

Fedotowsky admitted that as a viewer, she too fell down the rabbit hole of making a comparison. And that didn’t sit well with her.

“As a viewer, because I just watched the last two episodes within the last couple days, I actually hadn’t been watching it,” she said. “I found myself comparing them! And I’m aware, you know what I mean? I consider myself a really good person who doesn’t judge people on TV because I know what it’s like to be in their shoes and I’m empathetic.”

“But even in that case, I was like, ‘Oh, I like watching this person’s dates more than this person’s date.’ And I was like, ‘That’s so wrong,'” she admitted. “I feel like they have got to be dealing with so much, and I just hope they’re OK. And I hope they have amazing friends and family and support systems around them because that’s really tough.”

Social media makes it harder on Gabby and Rachel on ‘The Bachelorette’

Aside from how the show is being filmed, Fedotowsky is thankful she didn’t have to deal with social media backlash and chatter that the current Bachelorette cast faces. “Social media has completely changed the show,” she said. “It changed the show from people that go on the show to be social media influencers. Whereas when I was on the show, Instagram didn’t even exist. Like my first post on Instagram was actually after the show.”

“But now things are so different. And not only do people go on the show for influencer status and Instagram fame, but now Instagram is a social media dictate,” she added. “So much like if I was on the show now, I’d be constantly thinking what people are going to say about me on social media. Whereas when I did the show 12 years ago, I wasn’t thinking that at all. I was just wanting to find love. I didn’t even really think about the fact that cameras were there watching me. But people need to think about that now.”

