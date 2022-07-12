‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve

ABC’s The Bachelorette returns tonight, July 11, 2022, and the show introduces a new format. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, both take the lead this season. However, it won’t follow the same guidelines seen during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s and Britt Nilsson’s season of The Bachelorette. Thanks to spoiler guru Reality Steve, this is who lands in Gabby’s top four.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Gabby Windey | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Gabby’s top 4 includes Johnny DePhillipo

At 25 years old, Johnny D. works as a realtor in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His bio for The Bachelorette describes him as “​​a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us. When he isn’t hanging out with his huge, crazy, Italian family, he is surfing with his boys or taking advantage of any free time to plan his next travel adventure.”

His childhood dreams involved him becoming famous for his rapping skills. However, it looks like he settled on a more traditional route. He also loves to “make corny jokes,” and he enjoys spending his free time fishing.

When it comes to what this Bachelorette contestant wants in an ideal partner, his bio reads, “Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing, and athletic. She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Why Season 19 Was ‘Hell’ to Film

Meet ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Erich Schwer

Erich hails from Bedminster, New Jersey, and the 29-year-old works as a real estate analyst. (Maybe Gabby has a thing for the realty industry, and that’s why Erich also makes it to Gabby’s top four?) The ABC bio for Erich says that he describes himself as “a ​​low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side.”

As for what he wants in a relationship, Erich doesn’t want to waste any time on a partnership he doesn’t see making it in the long run. Most of all, he wants to find someone who fills the role of a best friend. His bio reads, “When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul. His perfect partner is easygoing, selfless, and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women. He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.”

Jason Alabaster also makes it into Gabby’s top four

Thirty-year-old Jason works as an investment banker in Santa Monica, California. He hates Coca-Cola (let’s hope Gabby isn’t a Pepsi gal) and loves touring historic homes. Jason’s bio describes him as a “relationship type of guy.” He promises never to be the “loudest guy in the room. Jason loves being active and is known to surf, dance, and play tennis.

As for what he wants in an ideal relationship, he says he’s “looking for a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets. He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know.”

They're here and they're ready to find love! ❤️ Join Gabby and Rachel on this historic journey Monday at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/DuLT2eZcTz — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2022

Some evidence suggests that Justin Budfuloski rounds out Gabby’s top four

Reality Steve hasn’t had as much luck with spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette. However, he posted Rachel and Gabby’s top four on his Instagram. Reality Steve said, “not 100% sure, but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown with Justin Budfuloski.”

Thirty-two-year-old Justin makes a living as a physical therapist in Solana Beach, California. According to his bio on ABC’s website, he is “a lover, not a fighter. Justin’s all about creating memories in life’s little moments and dreams of having a woman who will enjoy what the world has to offer by his side. He’s not just looking for his best friend but rather wants someone who can keep him excited as life naturally settles into calm. His dream woman is open-minded, fit, and always striving to be the best version of herself. Justin B. is a glass-half-full kind of guy who is optimistic to his core. And, let me tell you, one thing he is really excited about is meeting Gabby and Rachel.”

Tune in to watch The Bachelorette premiere on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on July 11, and check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelorette updates.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: What Michelle Young Is Doing With the $200,000 That ABC Gave Her Post-Breakup