‘The Bachelorette’ Host Jesse Palmer Teases Rules Will Be ‘Broken’ During Unprecedented Season 19

Bachelor Nation is abuzz with anticipation for the newest season of The Bachelorette. The 19th season of the ABC reality dating series is decidedly different than prior installments. Two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will search for love simultaneously. Host Jesse Palmer teased that during this unprecedented season, rules will be “broken” as the women compete to find their life partners from a large pool of contestants.

Rachael Recchia, Jesse Palmer, and Gabby Windey | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who are the two women competing during this season of The Bachelorette?

During the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, host Palmer told the women that they would both compete against the other during season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor star Clayton Echard blindsided Recchia and Windey by choosing Susie Evans as his final pick of the season.

Yet even after his shocking choice, the women never stopped supporting each other up until the very end.

Recchia and Windey’s friendship is the focus of the season as The Bachelorette leads begin their search for love side-by-side.

Recchia and Windey will date the same pool of contestants all season long in a surprise twist to the long-running franchise.

Windey is a former NFL Cheerleader who spent five seasons cheering for the Denver Broncos. She is from Denver, Colorado, and has since become a registered nurse.

Reccia is from Chicago and is a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

‘Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer teases rules will be ‘broken’ this season

Ring, ring!! 📲💍 Your Bachelorettes are calling! pic.twitter.com/VrwAu8Wvj4 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 10, 2022

Jesse Palmer sat down with E! News Daily Pop to share details regarding the newest season of The Bachelorette.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened, having two bachelorettes the entire season,” said Palmer. “So, I think a lot of rules are gonna get broken.”

“There aren’t two more deserving people than Rachel and Gabby to have this opportunity to find love,” Palmer said of this season’s leads.

The women will have to weed through the largest group of contestants in Bachelorette history, a total of 32 potential suitors in all.

“Having to navigate a giant group of men and do it at the same time,” Palmer stated, “they’re gonna need to support each other and lean on each other in many moments.”

Palmer says that ‘friendship’ is at the heart of this season

Throughout season 19, Palmer says that the core of the series is about the friendship of Recchia and Windey.

The season is reportedly “not about them competing,” Palmer says.

Instead, “It’s about them supporting each other, with the ultimate goal of finding love.”

“Because this is such a unique situation and environment, they will need to make decisions fans are unaccustomed to seeing. This is going to be a journey they have not yet experienced before,” Palmer concluded of what fans can expect this season.

Both Recchia and Windey will likely end their seasons with proposals and engagements.

However, if there’s anything that Bachelor Nation knows, expect the unexpected.

With two women at the helm, there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way that can derail their final results.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey on the State of Her Friendship With Rachel Recchia Post-Filming