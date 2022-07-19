‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Johnny DePhillipo? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

After a four-month hiatus after Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette returned to ABC on Monday, July 11, 2022. This season includes a format change with two women as the lead instead of one. Clayton broke the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, but now they’re calling the shots. Thirty-two men showed up for the ladies, which is one of the largest amounts out of all seasons of The Bachelorette. Johnny DePhillipo is one of the men competing for love. Here’s everything we know, including his Instagram, job, age, and more.

Who is Johnny DePhillipo from ‘The Bachelorette’ with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey?

Johnny hails from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His ABC bio for The Bachelorette describes Johnny as “a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us. When he isn’t hanging out with his huge, crazy, Italian family, he is surfing with his boys or taking advantage of any free time to plan his next travel adventure.”

When it comes to the ideal traits in a partner, this Bachelorette contestant wants someone intelligent, athletic, and outgoing. Johnny also says he wants someone with “good hygiene,” which seems to set the bar pretty low, but, hey, he wants what he wants. It’s important that she loves musicians like Barry White and Frank Sinatra, and Johnny’s also “a sucker for a good smile.” He considers himself a forward thinker and doesn’t want a relationship with anyone who’s hung up on past romances.

How old is Johnny DePhillipo, and what does he do for a living?

At 25 years old, Johnny is on the younger side of the men competing on The Bachelorette. He currently works as a real estate agent.

Where to find Johnny DePhillipo on Instagram

Fans of The Bachelorette who want to learn more about Johnny can find him on Instagram under the username @Johnnyxdep. Photos on his Instagram page show Johnny enjoying time on the beach and in the ocean. His pictures show him surfing, fishing, and more. Other images include him spending time with friends, family, and an adorable French Bulldog named Kilo.

What do spoilers suggest for Johnny DePhillipo during this season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Reality Steve recently announced he didn’t have as many spoilers as he usually does when a season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette gets started. However, the spoiler extraordinaire confirmed several spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. While we know Johnny makes it into Gabby’s top four on The Bachelorette, Reality Steve believes he finishes in fourth place.

However, it looks like Johnny had much more luck on Bachelor in Paradise. The real estate agent began in the original group of men this season of BIP. Victoria Fuller, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, showed up later, and she and Johnny clicked. According to Reality Steve, Johnny proposed at the end of filming, and the couple left engaged. Victoria previously dated Chris Soules, another member of Bachelor Nation, but they split in 2020.

So, while Johnny might not leave The Bachelorette engaged to Gabby, it looks like he at least found love somewhere else in Bachelor Nation. Tune in to all new episodes of The Bachelorette on Mondays on ABC.

