‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Jordan Helman? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

Jordan Helman made an impression on both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on night 1 of The Bachelorette Season 19. Jordan is one of 32 men looking for love in an unprecedented season of the ABC show. Here’s everything you need to know about what Jordan does for work, his Instagram handle, age, and more.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Jordan Helman and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Jordan Helman, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Jordan Helman on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

According to his ABC bio, Jordan Helman is “an adrenaline junkie who falls hard and fast.” In fact, one of his hobbies is racing dirt bikes, and he hopes to find love on The Bachelorette Season 19. “His perfect match is mature, independent, exciting, and ready to have a big family because Jordan H. wants a ton of kids,” writes ABC.

Jordan also appears to be a bit of a romantic. He reportedly enjoys spontaneous gestures like giving flowers any day of the week. He also thought of a creative way to spotlight each Bachelorette during his night 1 entrance.

Jordan Helman had a creative entrance for night 1 of ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette Season 19 is the first to feature two leading ladies at once, and Jordan Helman knew he’d need to pull out all the stops to make an impression. Jordan stepped out of the limo and told Rachel and Gabby, “When I found out there would be two Bachelorettes, I got a little nervous. I wasn’t sure how I was going to speak to two beautiful women at the same time.”

He then pulled out a pair of headphones to cover each Bachelorettes’ ears while he addressed the other personally. Later Jordan talked to Rachel, explaining his entrance to her and Gabby. “I understand you’re on the same journey, but you have you’re own separate journeys. I wanted to come in and be able to show you that I recognize you, I recognize her in different ways.”

On a scale of 1-10, how wild do you think the limo entrances will be this season? pic.twitter.com/Tk7lbiWwYF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 10, 2022

Jordan is a 35-year-old software developer

Jordan Helman is a 35-year-old software developer from Tampa, FL. As a teenager, Rachel Recchia moved to Clermont, FL, so the pair both have ties to the Sunshine State. According to his Linkedin, Jordan works for BAM Technologies. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from West Virginia University.

‘The Bachelorette’ Jordan Helman’s Instagram

The Bachelorette fans can find Jordan Helman’s Instagram under the handle @jxrdnh. His social media shows quite a few of Jordan’s adventures as an amateur dirt bike racer, including a photo of him at the Daytona International Speedway.

It also looks like Jordan has a furry friend in his life. An older photo shows him with a golden retriever puppy. Jordan wrote, “Everyone meet the new girl in my life, Luna.” Jordan has posted several other pictures of his dog on Instagram since then.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

