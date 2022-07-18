‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Justin B.? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette returned on July 11, 2022, and with it came a new format. This season producers cast both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as co-leads. Gabby and Rachel will navigate their journey to find love together, and they have 32 different men to choose from. One of the men to compete this season is Justin Budfuloski. Here’s everything we know about Justin’s age, job, Instagram, and more.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Justin B. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Justin Budfuloski from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby and Rachel?

Justin calls Solana Beach, California home and considers himself more of a lover than a fighter. He wants a partner to enjoy all the little things life offers and all the memories they make together. According to Justin’s bio for The Bachelorette, he wants someone who isn’t just a best friend but “rather wants someone who can keep him excited as life naturally settles into calm. His dream woman is open-minded, fit, and always striving to be the best version of herself.”

We hope Gabby or Rachel enjoys road trips because Justin’s dreams include traveling the United States in a van. On top of that, this Bachelorette contestant considers coffee shops his “happy place.” Plus, the ladies get bonus points if their perfumes have hints of jasmine. That’s his favorite scent.

"Too many is never enough!" ? See Gabby and Rachel begin their journeys on #TheBachelorette now – Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/366RewifiK — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 14, 2022

How old is Justin Budfuloski, and what does he do for a living?

Justin is 32 years old, and his bio lists physical therapist as his occupation. He founded his own practice called Symmetry of Motion. Justin’s LinkedIn profile states, “With over a decade of experience and education in the health and fitness industry, Justin was one of the top in his field regarding education, degrees, and certifications in functional health, fitness, and movement of the body. Unfortunately, no amount of education could explain why so many people are still dealing with pain, movement related issues, and injuries.”

Where to find Justin Budfuloski on Instagram

Bachelorette fans who want to know more about Justin can find him on Instagram under the username @justinbudfuloski. His Instagram page shows images of Justin enjoying time out with friends on New Year’s Eve and spending time with family at Christmas. Other pictures show Justin traveling to various destinations like Mt. Whitney, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks. Justin also plays the piano, and there are a few videos of him showcasing his skills.

Unsettling information comes to light TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette. Tune in at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7NbQKncj2L — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

What ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers suggest for Justin Budfuloski’s time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season

It looks like Justin makes quite an impression on Gabby during this season of The Bachelorette. While Reality Steve hasn’t had as much luck with spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette, he does have some clues about the ladies’ top four. He posted Rachel and Gabby’s top four on his Instagram, and Justin made the cut with Gabby. Reality Steve said, “not 100% sure, but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown with Justin Budfuloski.”

With The Bachelorette only airing one episode so far, there are plenty more moments with Justin to watch in the coming weeks. New episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC on Monday nights.

