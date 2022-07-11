‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Koy S.? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette Season 19 is almost here, and it will be a season unlike any other. For the first time in the show’s history, two bachelorettes — Gabby Windey, 31, and Rachel Recchia, 26, the runners up from Clayton Echard’s crazy Bachelor season — will date the same pool of men all season long with the goal of finding a husband.

In March, the official Bachelorette Facebook page revealed the list of 35 potential suitors — including one named Koy S. Will he make the cast in Gabby and Rachel’s season? Here’s what we know.

Koy Schneiter | Instagram

‘The Bachelorette’ made last-minute changes ahead of season 19

On a recent episode of his podcast Viall Files, former Bachelor Nick Viall revealed an “intriguing” detail about The Bachelorette Season 19 — a significant portion was filmed on a cruise ship.

The 41-year-old also revealed that his sources told him the season was “hell to film” because they decided to add a second bachelorette at the very last second. Even though they had only planned to have one.

“So the scheduling was for one bachelorette. They had to jam it all in,” Viall said, per Us Weekly.“ They hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

Who is Koy S.? His Instagram, real job, and age

When The Bachelorette first released their new list of suitors for season 19, it included the name Koy Schneiter. He’s a 25-year-old former high school football player who is originally from Iowa, but currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Koy graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in finance, and currently works as a surgical territory manager for the Straumann Group. The company is described as a “global leader in esthetic dentistry.”

Koy has also done some modeling over the years, and lives a very active life. He enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, golfing, and boating. And, he posts regularly on social media, with 11,000 followers on TikTok and 4,000 followers on Instagram.

This appears to be Koy’s first try in the world of reality TV, as he has no previous experience in the entertainment industry. But according to insiders, his chance to find love with Gabby or Rachel was over before it began.

Koy S. didn’t make it to day one of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Unfortunately for Koy, insiders are certain that he didn’t make it into the cast of Gabby and Rachel’s season. Despite being announced among the list of 35, Koy was cut before filming began, along with another suitor named Corbin Shaw.

“(BACHELORETTE CONTESTANT UPDATE): Koy Schneiter and Corbin Shaw were definitely cut before night 1, which begins filming tonight” Reality Steve tweeted back in March.

It’s not clear why Koy and Corbin didn’t make the cut. But it’s a sure thing that neither one even got the chance to make a first impression.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on July 11 on ABC, and will be streaming the next day on Hulu.

