‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All: Logan Palmer Faces Difficult Conversations

The Bachelorette 2022 Men Tell All airs tonight, and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be faced with an entire room of ex-boyfriends. Some of this season’s drama surrounded Logan Palmer, who switched from pursuing Rachel to team Gabby. Based on teasers for tonight’s episode, Logan will face some difficult conversations with Rachel, Gabby, and the other men.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding the “Men Tell All.“]

Logan Palmer and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Logan switched from Rachel to Gabby during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette featured two leading ladies at once, and Logan Palmer was interested in both of them. By week 3, the men had to choose which woman they wanted to pursue going forward. When Rachel offered Logan a rose, he accepted, landing him in her group.

Later, Logan came to Jesse Palmer and revealed that he still had feelings for Gabby. He switched to Gabby’s group of men, which humiliated Rachel. A teaser of the Men Tell All shows Rachel, telling Logan how she felt. “I think everyone who watched saw my reaction, and I was obviously hurt because I did keep my heart open.”

Truths will be revealed TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll. Watch it all go down on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/VZwhATT6fq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 29, 2022

The other contestants have some words for Logan at ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Men Tell All

Logan left Rachel’s group during week 5 of The Bachelorette. However, he expressed a desire to switch to team Gabby before. Logan told the cameras about still having feelings for Gabby in week 4. In the same week, quite a bit of drama went down with Hayden Markowitz, and Logan was never able to tell Rachel his conflicting feelings.

At the week four rose ceremony, Logan told the cameras, “It hasn’t been an easy week for Rachel, so I have no clue how she’ll react about my feelings for Gabby. This could be an argument. This could be a disaster. It’s going to be devastating. The longer I wait, the more damage will be done.”

Despite all of this, Logan still accepted a rose from Rachel in week 4. The teaser for The Bachelorette Men Tell All shows Rachel’s contestant Ethan Kang asking Logan, “At what point did you know that you weren’t into Rachel?” The truth might not make Rachel too happy.

Additionally, Spencer Swies points out that Logan caused two group dates to be canceled and negatively affected Gabby’s group of men. Her contestants certainly weren’t pleased to see Logan switch sides.

Jesse Palmer discusses Logan switching sides

While appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, host Jesse Palmer discussed his thoughts when Logan told him he wanted to switch to pursuing Gabby. “My first reaction was, ‘What are you doing? Like were you not present at the last rose ceremony? You knew how this was structured right?”

However, Jesse added, “The more we talked — and I could see the emotion — he did seem like he really was conflicted, and he had these feelings for Gabby, and he wanted to be truthful to himself.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

