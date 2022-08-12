‘The Bachelorette’: The Juiciest ‘Men Tell All’ Spoilers We Know So Far

The Bachelorette with co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia is nearing the end of the season. Both women experienced ups and downs throughout their time on the show, and, overall, the season has been rocky. Between confusion on how the women would divide the men to both of the ladies getting rejected by one man or another, Rachel and Gabby didn’t necessarily have the smoothest ride. Now, the “Men Tell All” episode is right around the corner, and Reality Steve has some juicy spoilers.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding this season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.]

Some of the men expected to appear at the ‘Men Tell All.’ | ABC/Craig Sjodin

These are the men attending, according to Reality Steve’s ‘Men Tell All’ spoilers

Not all of the men competing in The Bachelorette attend the “Men Tell All” episode. However, Reality Steve has the scoop on who fans will see on stage for this season.

Reality Steve writes in this blog post, “The guys in attendance were: Nate, Tyler, Logan, Meatball, Mario, Spencer, Roby (the magician), Termayne, Jordan H., Jacob, Jordan V., Alec, Quincy, and Ethan.”

He also says that Logan, Tyler, and Nate receive some time in the hot seat.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Mario Vassall Says Receiving Gabby’s First Impression Rose Made Him ‘Feel Pressured to Stand Out’

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Nate Mitchell faces more scrutiny

Nate recently came under The Bachelorette fans’ microscopes when two women came forward saying he cheated on them at the same time. Not only that, but Nate hid the fact that he had a daughter.

According to Reality Steve, “They ask him about the ‘accusations’ from former women. He got emotional on stage. He said his divorce was very messy, and his #1 goal was always to protect his daughter in any relationship. He did say he could’ve been better at communicating with them, he was still feeling his way into the dating scene, he wants to do better and apologized, but he never says exclusivity conversations took place with either of them.”

However, the reality TV blogger adds that Gabby and the men defend Nate against the accusations. Plus, he says that Gabby says she can “only go off how he treated her and it was with nothing but respect.”

Roby Sobieski, the magician, pops off during the ‘Men Tell All’

If you’ve watched this season of The Bachelorette from the beginning, you might remember a man named Roby Sobieski trying to wow the women with some of his magic tricks. Gabby and Rachel eliminated Roby on night one, so no one saw much of him. However, for some reason, Roby returns for the “Men Tell All.”

He apparently has a few qualms about how the men acted on the show. Reality Steve writes, “The only drama really came from Roby since apparently he ran his mouth a lot, and the guys were like, ‘WTF, you were here for one night.’ Stuff like calling them out for how they acted on group dates, etc.”

Tyler Norris says he appreciates Rachel Recchia’s honest

Reality Steve revealed earlier this year which men Rachel takes on her Hometown Dates. This includes Tyler Norris. However, Rachel sends him home during the day portion of their date, confessing she feels a stronger connection with Aven Jones. Even though Rachel ends things with Tyler, he still goes to her house to meet her parents. During the “Men Tell All,” Tyler tells Rachel he appreciated her honesty during their date. Reality Steve says that the audience likes Tyler, and he “comes off really well.”

Only a few more episodes remain of The Bachelorette, including the much-anticipated “Men Tell All.” Tune in to ABC on Monday nights to watch them all play out.

RELATED: Who Wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022? Reality Steve Still Doesn’t Know Who Wins Gabby and Rachel’s Season Yet