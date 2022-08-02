‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Michael Vaughan? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

Michael Vaughan is a contestant on the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. He made it past week 3 when he and the other men had to decide whether to pursue Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. Now Michael is ready to set sail in the hopes of finding love. Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s real job, age, Instagram, and more.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Michael Vaughan and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Michael Vaughan, Franco Lacosta, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Michael Vaughan on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

According to his ABC bio, Michael Vaughan is “looking for a woman who is not afraid to get out of her comfort zone and try new things alongside him, a woman who is a go-getter.” Family is very important to Michael, and his mom is the “driving force in his life.”

Michael’s bio also states that though he is reserved at first, but “once he opens up, he is thoughtful and attentive, with the foundation of a great husband.” Michael also admits to being a bad cook and that he loves Harry Potter and would like to visit his “Wizarding World.”

POV: you're my TV and it's 7:59/6:59c pic.twitter.com/VkNe89EJgA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

Michael Vaughan is a 32-year-old pharmaceutical salesman

Michael Vaughan is a 32-year-old contestant on The Bachelorette who hails from Long Beach, CA. According to his Linkedin, Michael works for a company called Genentech. He also attended California State University, Long Beach, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Physiology.

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Michael Vaughan’s Instagram?

The Bachelorette fans can find Michael Vaughan’s Instagram under the handle @mvaughan424. It’s clear that Michael is the adventurous type from his photos. Michael’s Instagram shows him at the beach, biking, and snowboarding.

He also has a few photos of himself rock climbing. “Another post of me at the rock gym. I don’t know how to pick up a new activity and not obsess over it,” Michael captioned one photo.

Michael Vaughan is vying for Gabby’s heart in the 2022 season of ‘The Bachelorette’

In week 3 of the 2022 season of The Bachelorette, Michael Vaughan and the other men had to decide whether they wanted to pursue Rachel or Gabby. Michael accepted a rose from Gabby during the week 3 rose ceremony, meaning he would move on to week 4 with his intentions solely for Gabby.

Show off in the ring ? so you can show up with the ring ?? pic.twitter.com/ebyOHbvWzX — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 29, 2022

Week 3 also featured a large group date where the men dressed up in various costumes for a photo shoot. “This was a crazy week on #TheBachelorette! The biggest group date in franchise history down to a small group of men dedicated to pursuing love with @gabby.windey,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful for the rose and opportunity to continuing the journey with great men and an awesome.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe Drags the Show on Twitter for Its Treatment of Gabby and Rachel