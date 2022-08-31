‘The Bachelorette’: Nate Mitchell Scandal Seems to Cause Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber to Quit Podcast

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 featured serious drama due to Nate Mitchell. Nate’s ex-girlfriend came forward and alleged he was cheating on her with another woman. Past Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick and The Bachelor star Peter Weber took to their podcast to defend Nate’s behavior, but it seems they’ve quit their podcast altogether. And all signs point to them quitting because of the Nate situation.

What are the rumors about Nate Mitchell on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Nate Mitchell | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey hit it off early on The Bachelorette Season 19, and Gabby sent him home after she realized she wasn’t ready to become a stepmother to his daughter. Right before Nate’s elimination, Nate’s ex-girlfriend, Kelsey, shared information with Reality Steve about her past with Nate. According to Kelsey, she and Nate were dating for well over a year, but midway through their relationship, he started seeing another woman. Additionally, she claimed he never told her about his daughter or divorce.

Nate discussed the situation during The Bachelorette Men Tell All. “I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce, and essentially the foundation that was built around my daughter pretty much crumbled,” he explained, according to Page Six. “And the one thing that I protect most on this Earth is my daughter. Like, I would never bring her into a situation that I feel is dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable.” He then apologized for his actions in the past and stated he should’ve communicated better.

Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber quit their podcast

When the allegations against The Bachelorette Season 19 star began making headlines, Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber discussed the scenario on their Bachelors in the City podcast.

“And I’m not saying Nate is in the right,” Dustin explained. “He definitely shouldn’t have said these things about love and all this jibber-jabber stuff. He shouldn’t have said it. I’ll say that. He should have communicated better [about] what this was. But there’s not one receipt or photo of them confirming they are in a relationship.”

“I don’t have a child, but I truly believe that you have every right to hold [that back],” Peter added.

Dustin and Peter received serious flack for defending Nate’s behavior. Reality Steve reported the duo decided to call it quits on their podcast after releasing the episode — a sign that they couldn’t take the heat from fans.

“Anyway, yesterday’s podcast was recorded weeks ago and made no mention [at] the beginning or the end that it’d be their last podcast,” Reality Steve wrote on Aug. 31, 2022. ” … But yesterday, Dustin posted on his IG stories, ‘Recorded this a few weeks ago. Wouldn’t have thought this would be our last episode but I’m happy we are going out with a positive bang!’ Quite suspicious if you ask me.”

Who’s the new Bachelor in 2023? Many fans suspect it’s Nate Mitchell

'Bachelorette' star Nate Mitchell admits not telling ex about daughter https://t.co/Zo8AkJbPds pic.twitter.com/dhwuCJdSBf — Page Six (@PageSix) August 31, 2022

There’s been a decent amount of fan pushback regarding Nate Mitchell becoming the next lead for The Bachelor 2023. But all signs point to him taking over the role.

Nate had an incredible edit on The Bachelorette Season 19. The Men Tell All gave him an opportunity to explain his situation and apologize, which he did. Additionally, Gabby Windey and the other men spoke positively about this character. In a separate interview, Rachel Recchia also said she thinks Nate would make an incredible Bachelor. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Has 2 More Major Breakdowns Before the Finale