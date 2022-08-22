Is ‘The Bachelorette’ On Tonight, Aug. 22, 2022? Here’s What to Expect From the Hometown Dates

Another Monday is upon us, which means Bachelor Nation is asking whether or not The Bachelorette is on tonight. Here’s everything we know, including when to watch and what we can expect for Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and the remaining men.

‘The Bachelorette’ returns tonight! | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Aug. 22, 2022?

ABC’s The Bachelorette returns tonight, Aug. 22, 2022, with a look at the women’s Hometown Dates. Reality TV spoiler guru Reality Steve revealed several weeks ago who Gabby and Rachel take on the Hometown Dates. However, one of the men Reality Steve thought was included turned out to be incorrect. We later learned that Gabby only meets the families of three of her remaining men.

For those of you with traditional cable, the action starts at 8:00 p.m. tonight on ABC. This also goes for those of you who have a Hulu Live subscription. If you didn’t spring for the Hulu Live subscription, you can still catch tonight’s episode, but it won’t become available until tomorrow.

What can fans expect from tonight’s episode?

The Hometown Dates episode of The Bachelorette always includes some of the most emotional moments. Once the leads meet the families of their remaining men, feelings get turned up a notch, which is completely understandable.

Tonight’s Bachelorette synopsis reads, “It’s a whirlwind week as Gabby and Rachel simultaneously visit their beau’s hometowns. Knowing a proposal may be right around the corner, each woman sets off on their cross-country adventure hoping that meeting the men’s families will open the door to finding clarity and possibly even a confession (or two) of love! But family is complicated and with every open door another may close. Will the ladies be received with open arms? Will the pressure prove to be too much? And who will continue on their journey to win the Bachelorettes’ hearts?”

TONIGHT at 8/7c, not all Hometown dates go as planned. ? Don't miss #TheBachelorette on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/6C3jBDl87Y — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 22, 2022

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette’

The amount of spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette has been few and far between compared to previous seasons. However, Reality Steve revealed quite a few in the last couple of weeks regarding everything from the “Men Tell All” to the final decisions Gabby and Rachel made in the finale.

We already know who each woman took on their Hometown Dates. Rachel developed a strong connection with Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross over the weeks. Zach even told the hosts of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that Rachel might be “the one.” Previews for tonight’s episode show Zach telling Rachel that he’s falling in love with her. On top of that, the previews hint that Rachel’s meeting with Tino’s family doesn’t go as smoothly as expected. Fans hear her telling Tino as they leave his parents’ house that she almost started crying. We later see Rachel in tears.

Reality Steve also spoiled that Tyler doesn’t actually get a Hometown Date with Rachel after all. He wrote, “Tyler gets eliminated during the day portion of his hometown date with Rachel. Because Rachel had already had a hometown date with Aven two days earlier, she felt she was farther along with her relationship with him and didn’t feel the same with Tyler, so she didn’t continue on to meet his parents.”

Only three men remain in Gabby’s group, including Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, and Jason Alabaster. Logan’s bout with the coronavirus (COVID-19) eliminated him from the group, and Gabby said goodbye to Spencer Sweiser. However, we also know that Johnny DePhillipo appears in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which means he doesn’t make it to Gabby’s final two.

The newest episode of The Bachelorette starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.