‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Was Most Nervous to See Tyler at the Men Tell All

During The Bachelorette Men Tell All, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were reunited with 14 of their ex-boyfriends, including Tyler Norris. The pair had the opportunity to chat with their former contestants in front of a live audience. The Men Tell All can be a pretty intense night for the Bachelorette, and Rachel Recchia was most nervous to see Tyler Norris again.

Tyler Norris | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia broke up with Tyler Norris during hometowns

During The Bachelorette hometown dates, Rachel spent the day on the Wildwood boardwalk with Tyler Norris. Although the pair had an enjoyable day together, Rachel confessed that she felt her relationship with Tyler was behind her relationships with the other men. Tyler stated that he was in love with Rachel, but he still got sent home before Rachel could meet his family.

In The Bachelorette Men Tell All, Rachel and Tyler were reunited again. Tyler discussed his experiences on the show and the breakup. “It was tough, but honestly, I think you did everything perfectly,” he told Rachel. “I know that it didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but I respect what you did, and you did it with the most class.”

Rachel was nervous to reunite with Tyler Norris at ‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All

Rachel’s breakup with Tyler Norris was one of the most difficult and emotional goodbyes of her season of The Bachelorette. She sat down for an interview with former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young to discuss the Men Tell All and her feelings about reuniting with Tyler.

“I think the person tonight that I was the most nervous to see and excited was Tyler,” Rachel said. “I had just watched our breakup, and it was hard to live, but it’s harder to watch back, and you’re in that moment and reliving it. He’s just such an incredible guy.”

As for Tyler, he isn’t holding onto any hard feelings toward Rachel. He posted a heartfelt Instagram post, addressing Rachel in part of the captain. “I respect the way things ended because you didn’t string me along,” he wrote. “You knew meeting my family was a big step to me, and you never put me in that position for it to get deeper, and I appreciate you for that. You deserve all the love in the world, and I know you’ll find it.”

Tyler has since moved on from Rachel

While Tyler’s breakup with Rachel was difficult, The Bachelorette contestant has since moved on. “When it ended — and knowing at the end of the day there’s all these other amazing guys — made me realize that ok, I see what she’s going to have at the end of the day, and I want that. And I’m ok with it not being me with Rachel, and there’s going to be somebody for me,” Tyler told ExtraTV.

“So understanding that and saying to yourself, ‘Ok, if you want that, go find it as long as you know that you’re over what you had before,'” he continued. “And I’m over it, you know. I’ve moved on. My heart is going to be for somebody else someday, and I’m ready to jump into something.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

