‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve

The Bachelorette returns to ABC tonight, July 11, 2022, after a four-month hiatus after Clayton Echard’s season came to an end. While reality TV spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve doesn’t have as many spoilers as he usually does for the upcoming season, he did announce which of the men make it into Rachel Recchia’s top four. Here’s what we know.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Rachel Recchia | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Meet ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Aven Jones

Twenty-eight-year-old Aven works as a sales executive in San Diego, California. Aven’s bio reads, “Aven’s life is fueled by passion. Whether he’s slaying the sales game at work or hooping on the weekend, Aven puts his heart into everything he does. He tries to approach love with the same mentality but has yet to find his perfect match.”

As for what Aven wants in a partner, he’s looking for someone who’s “loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side.” Aven loves to travel, so his ideal match would also enjoy that. However, above anything else, Aven wants someone who values quality time as much as he does.

RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Talks Skincare, Summer Plans, and Her Advice for Future Bachelorettes [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyler Norris also lands in Rachel’s top four

Tyler skews on the younger side of the men chosen for this season of The Bachelorette at only 25 years old. However, this man in Rachel’s top four already owns a small business in Wildwood, New Jersey, and ABC refers to him as an “Italian Stallion.” The bio also goes on to say that he’s “looking for the love of his life! He isn’t afraid to be over the top and says he wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies. Tyler’s dream woman is fun, reliable, open-minded, and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family. He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what’s on her mind; no surprises, please. If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all.”

We hope Rachel loves baseball because one of Tyler’s goals is to visit every ballpark in the MLB. It sounds like Tyler definitely came to play ball. (Ba-dum-tiss! We’ll see ourselves out.)

Zach Shallcross also makes it to Rachel’s top four

Twenty-five-year-old Zach Shallcross thinks of himself as an “old-fashioned romantic.” The bio from the tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, reads, “He loves his mama, his dogs, and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable, and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind, and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

Zach has dreams of one day wowing audiences in the role of Spiderman. (We admit that we think Tom Holland already has the part locked down, though.) Plus, we hope Rachel doesn’t plan on lovely breakfasts in bed with him. This Bachelorette contestant says, “eggs don’t agree with him.”

#TheBachelorette has the fun and romance you've been waiting for this summer! ☀️? Tune in to the premiere MONDAY at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/HX4bADWX6t — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2022

Tino Franco catches Rachel’s eye

Tino Franco rounds out Rachel’s top four. The twenty-seven-year-old works as a general contractor in Playa Del Ray, California. His ABC bio says that Tino “is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy. He loves spending time with his family and friends; and if he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can. Tino is very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.”

When it comes to his perfect lady, he wants someone who loves family as much as he does. He wants four kids, and he’s more than ready to find that someone. Fans have to wait to see how it all plays out when The Bachelorette premieres on July 11, 2022, on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: These Couples Are Still Together in 2022