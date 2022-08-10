‘The Bachelorette’: Reality Steve Reveals Nate Mitchell’s Past and Says ‘It’s Bizarre and S****’

Two women recently came forward about past relationships with The Bachelorette contestant Nate Mitchell, and their stories do the 33-year-old Chicago native no favors. Reality Steve, who regularly provides Bachelor and Bachelorette fans spoilers and breaking news about the franchise, discussed Nate’s situation in his most recent podcast episode. Here’s everything you need to know.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding The Bachelorette contestant Nate Mitchell.]

‘The Bachelorette’ with Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey | ABC/Craig Sjodin

2 women came forward saying ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Nate Mitchell did them dirty

Reality Steve revealed a friend of a woman named Kelsey Fankhauser contacted him to explain her past relationship with Nate. “He is such a bad guy,” the friend texted. Reality Steve reached out to Kelsey to get more details on the story. Kelsey explained that she and Nate dated for over a year in 2020 and 2021. She also showed several images of herself and Nate together as examples of how serious their relationship was when they dated.

In February 2021, Nate allegedly went to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet up with another woman named Laree, who he met on Tinder. However, this all went down while Nate was still dating Kelsey. Kelsey discovered that Nate celebrated Valentine’s Day with both of them that year.

“Eight days after his date with Laree I never knew about, we had our Valentine’s Day date,” Kelsey explained. “This is when I first thought things were getting serious.”

Kelsey says Nate ghosted her for about a week before Laree contacted her to give her details about her time with Nate. She then decided to confront Nate about his relationship with Laree, but she says he denied all of the allegations. The two split after that.

“I wish Nate all the best,” Kelsey told Reality Steve. “I don’t want to affect his future, but it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.”

Your "Reader Emails" now up at: https://t.co/teOlrzwxmq incl reaction to the Nate story, tmrw's schedule, Nate briefly responds, & more. Enjoy… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Logan Wants to Switch From Dating Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey

Reality Steve calls Nate Mitchell hiding the fact that he had a kid ‘bizarre’

As if cheating on his girlfriend wasn’t bad enough, The Bachelorette contestant hid the fact that he has a child. Kelsey provided Reality Steve with a TikTok explaining that she never knew Nate was a father, even after dating for a year and a half.

“I get not wanting to introduce your child to someone new you’re dating. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to that. Some do it right away, some wait a few months, some wait longer. To each their own. No one is coming down on Nate for that. But to not even TELL someone you’re dating you have a kid? That’s just bizarre,” Reality Steve writes.

Your Daily Roundup now up at: https://t.co/va296Ad7Ns incl the schedule for tmrw, reaction to yesterday’s Nate story, Nate’s brief response, Fleiss’ inane tweet, and some thoughts from Monday’s episode. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 10, 2022

‘The Bachelor’ contestant vaguely addressed the scandal on Instagram

Reality Steve revealed in his Aug. 10 podcast episode that a Bachelor Nation fan called Nate out in the comments on his personal Instagram. The commenter asked why Nate “was playing girls.” Nate simply replied, “There’s two sides to every story. Wish u the best.”

Whether or not Nate will make a more detailed statement regarding the allegations remains to be seen. To watch Nate on this season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, tune in to ABC on Monday nights.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Zach Shallcross Calls Rachel Recchia ‘the One’