‘The Bachelorette’: Roby Sobieski Was Supposed to Be on Katie Thurston’s Season

Roby Sobieski appeared as a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. Although he was sent home on night one, Roby returned for the Men Tell All, where he stirred up a bit of drama. Recently, while discussing his time on the series, the 33-year-old magician revealed he was originally supposed to be on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 Men Tell All spoilers.]

Roby Sobieski, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Roby Sobieski was sent home on night one of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Roby Sobieski when he appeared on night one of The Bachelorette 2022. A magician from Los Angeles, CA. Roby used some of his sleight-of-hand tricks to try to impress Rachel and Gabby. Unfortunately for him, he was sent home on night one.

Roby later returned for the Men Tell All, which aired on August 29, with bleached-blonde hair. Despite his short time on the series, Roby stirred up some drama by criticizing the other contestants. He had some choice words for Meatball, who rejected Rachel’s rose and later asked to return to her group.

Roby was originally supposed to be on Katie’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Roby’s ABC bio states that he is an “impressive and accomplished magician who has stories of unconventional life experiences no one would believe.” He also speaks French and is “smart, well-read, and an expert conversationalist.”

While Roby didn’t hit it off with Rachel and Gabby, he may have had luck with another Bachelorette. Speaking on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, Roby revealed that he was supposed to be on Katie Thurston’s season.

“I was not contacted for this season. I was originally contacted for Katie’s season,” Roby said. He added that because of the coronavirus pandemic, he couldn’t go at the time. Roby also stated that he felt his and Katie’s personalities might have meshed better.

“I feel like we were closer in the type of interactions that we do and the kind of humor and our thoughts on the world from what I know. But honestly, I haven’t met the lady, so I can’t say for sure,” he stated. Interestingly, Roby mentioned that he is also an acquaintance of John Hersey, who was a contestant on Katie’s season.

Roby’s career as a magician explained

Thanks to Roby’s brief time on The Bachelorette, fans might not know much about his career as a magician, which is actually pretty impressive. According to his official website, Roby has performed worldwide, “from the Great Wall of China to the Presidential Palace in Rwanda.”

Roby has also performed for quite a few celebrities, gone on two International 40 show tours as a consultant for David Blaine, and worked as a consultant on the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

