‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: Gabby Will Be Rejected at Least Once, Teaser Suggests

The Bachelorette Season 19 looks like it will be the wildest one yet. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia search for love simultaneously from the same group of men. This new twist adds heightened tension to the season. While one Bachelorette is falling for a contestant, he could be interested in the other leading lady instead. Earlier spoilers have suggested that some men will reject Rachel’s rose in favor of Gabby. However, a new teaser suggests Gabby will face rejection as well.

Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

How will season 19 work with two bachelorettes?

For the first time, season 19 of The Bachelorette will feature two leading ladies at the same time. This is certainly going to make some aspects of the show more complicated. “Which woman gets to date which guys? Who chooses? And then what happens if both women fall in love with the same man?” host Jesse Palmer mused in the first episode. “Honestly, I’m not really sure.”

Reality Steve recently stated that by night three, the men reportedly must decide which bachelorette they want to date. He also wrote, “At rose ceremony #3, Rachel and Gabby gave out roses to who they were interested in, and those guys would either choose to accept or not.” However, from teaser footage, we know that some men will reject the roses.

The Bachelor Mansion looks good on these two ? pic.twitter.com/aJ1Kpm1Bu0 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 1, 2022

Several men reject Rachel’s rose in season 19

Reality Steve added, speaking of night three, “I was told Rachel was rejected more than once. Now, I don’t know if that meant those guys automatically went in Gabby’s group (because what if Gabby wasn’t into them?) because I don’t have all the details on it, but I just heard Rachel passed out a few roses that were rejected.”

“Because in the first two episodes, the guys got to know both women and were on dates with each and spoke with each. Wasn’t until that rose ceremony where they had to make their decision,” he added.

Gabby may face rejection too, a new teaser suggests

However, it looks like Rachel isn’t the only one who’s in for some heartbreak in season 19 of The Bachelorette. A clip from a recent teaser shows one contestant apparently rejecting Gabby.

“I do have my intentions solely for Rachel,” he tells her. It doesn’t appear that this interaction takes place during a rose ceremony, but still, the rejection probably won’t be an easy thing to hear. A clip of Gabby saying, “He said he can’t love me. Am I not good enough?” also appears in the teaser.

Double the love, double the drama. ? Don't miss a moment of this HERstory making season, MONDAYS at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k8sI9QZzUh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2022

Despite the chaos that is sure to ensue this season, Gabby teased that she and Rachel didn’t let the men create a rift between the friends this season. “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there,” she told People. “We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Stylists Considerations From Fantasy Suites to Rose Ceremonies