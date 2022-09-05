‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: New Fantasy Suites Schedule

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here. Rachel Recchia has Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, and Tino Franco to take on her overnights, while Gabby Windey has Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo. According to the teasers, it will be a wild two nights of drama. Here’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites schedule.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites.]

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans have been waiting all season long for The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey completed their hometown dates, and only one man went home. Rachel sent Tyler Norris packing after she realized they didn’t have a strong connection during their date in New Jersey. Gabby kept all three of her men from her hometowns and will bring all of them to the Fantasy Suites.

So, when do the Fantasy Suites air? According to Reality Steve, the schedule was adjusted. Part one of the Fantasy Suites begins on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Part one is two hours long, and the description given by ABC indicates Gabby might get more screen time than Rachel.

“In overnights dates week, Gabby takes a leap of faith with Erich and sets sail with Johnny,” the description for night one reads.

Part two of Fantasy Suites airs on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

Zach Shallcross’s Fantasy Suites date doesn’t air until Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

When something feels too good to be true, it just might be. The 2-night Bachelorette Event starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aFF4yMIhms — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 5, 2022

While The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, it’s unclear precisely which dates fans will see on the first night. Given the description for part one, Erich and Johnny will be featured. Night two might feature more of Rachel’s dates. The ABC description notes Erich and Gabby are at a “crossroads” during part two, and Zach has a “shocking truth” he confesses.

Spoiler account Bachelorsherlock also confirmed that Zach has his Fantasy Suites date during part two airing on Tuesday. This falls in line with ABC’s description of the Tuesday episode — and it seems whatever happens with Zach might monopolize the two-hour event. Reality Steve says Zach self-eliminates after Fantasy Suites.

“What I can say about Zach is this. His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself,” Reality Steve reveals. “Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final three.”

Who makes it to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale?

It's time to rewrite their story. ❤️ Don't miss the 2-night Bachelorette Event tonight & tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/STPC2hrrtU — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 5, 2022

With so much drama happening on both nights of The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites, which men make it to the finale?

According to Reality Steve, both Gabby and Rachel get engaged in the end. Tino gets down on one knee for Rachel, and Erich for Gabby. Rumors suggest Zach self-eliminates (likely in part two of the Fantasy Suites episodes) and Rachel might send Aven home before she gets to the final day.

As for Gabby, she reportedly sends Johnny home during the Fantasy Suites (possibly night one), and Jason is rumored to self-eliminate. This might just leave Erich at the end.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

