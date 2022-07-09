‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: Nick Viall Reveals the Men Will Be Divided Up ‘Early On’

The Bachelorette Season 19 features Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as its leads. And because this is the first season to have two Bachelorettes, many have been wondering if they will have to fight for the same pool of men.

But former Bachelor Nick Viall has the inside scoop. And he recently revealed that Gabby and Rachel won’t be vying for the same guys because their group of bachelors will be divided early on.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are co-leads of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

After Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer announced that Gabby and Rachel would be co-leads on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The women had formed a strong bond after being dumped by Clayton. So when the news came out, they seemed genuinely excited for each other.

“I am so happy,” Rachel told Gabby on the After the Final Rose special. “It’s crazy. This is insane, and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together.”

“I’m a girl’s girl through and through,” Gabby said. “So having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

Nick Viall reveals ‘The Bachelorette’ men will be divided

Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Since Gabby and Rachel were announced as the new Bachelorettes, fans have wondered how their season would work. Many feel it would be disappointing to see the show make the women compete for the same men.

But on his podcast, The Viall Files, Nick noted that he’s spoken to people who work on the show. And according to them, Gabby and Rachel’s pool of bachelors will be split at the beginning of the season.

“My understanding is early on, they’re very much going to be dividing up the men, like, each will basically [have] their respective season,” Nick suggested. “It would be like if two friends go to a bar and after the first night, they just decide — or go to a party and be like, ‘Who are you into?’ And they just kind of just decide. I think they really are going out of their way to not pit two women against one another.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia still seem to be friends post-filming

Nick may be right about the show not trying to pit their Bachelorettes against each other. Because from their social media pages, it’s clear that Gabby and Rachel have maintained their close relationship and are still friends post-filming.

The two experienced shared heartbreak on The Bachelor. And they vowed to have each other’s back before filming this new season of The Bachelorette.

“We just got thrown in, but I have faith and a lot of trust, and I love Rachel to death, and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way,” Gabby said on Good Morning America. “So there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well.”

“It’s actually insane the things me and Gabby have been through [on the show],” Rachel added, referencing all the drama that went down with Clayton. “We always knew that we had a bond forever, and to get to do this together, now [she’s] never going to be able to get rid of me!”

With two leads and two groups of men, it’ll be interesting to see how the new season plays out. The Bachelorette premieres on July 11 on ABC

