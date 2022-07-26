‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: Rachel Had More Roses to Give Than Gabby in Episode 3, Analyst Finds

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 featured Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey individually choosing their men. Unfortunately, Rachel didn’t seem to have as much luck as Gabby, as several men rejected her roses. Oddly enough, something may have been happening with ABC production. An analyst noted Rachel had more roses than Gabby, ultimately giving them the same number of men to choose from at the end of the episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 spoilers ahead, plus additional spoilers about Rachel Recchia’s final four.]

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Season 19 Episode 3 showed multiple men rejecting Rachel Recchia

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 featured a round of one-on-one dates followed by a large group date. Rachel took Zach on a date, and they hit it off. Rachel awarded Zach a rose, solidifying their relationship moving forward. As for Gabby, she took Erich on a date and also gave him a rose. Her Grandpa John also joined the daytime date for some much-needed fan service.

The group date involved all of the remaining contestants, and Aven stood out to Rachel. Rachel awarded the group date rose to him — and Gabby didn’t award a rose to anyone.

Finally, the tragic rose ceremony began. Rachel attempted to give roses to Termayne, Alec, and James (better known as Meatball). All three men rejected Rachel’s roses, forcing host Jesse Palmer to take the roses from Rachel without giving her a second chance to offer them to another contestant. Meatball seemed to have second thoughts, so fans will have to wait and see if he returns. Termayne, Alec, Jacob, and possibly James have all been eliminated.

An analyst found that Rachel Recchia had more roses to give out than Gabby Windey

Fans had a tough time watching the rose ceremony in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3. But a Bachelor Nation analyst found that Rachel actually had more roses to give out during the episode than Gabby did.

The Bachelor Data analyst explains that Rachel gave out two roses before the rose ceremony. One went to Zach and the other went to Aven. Then, Rachel gave out the first rose at the rose ceremony. Rachel was then denied twice in a row, and all of Gabby’s men accepted her rose offerings. Rachel gets a final denial, making it three men who rejected her. But then, Rachel hands out the final rose of the night. Because Rachel gave out the first and last rose at the ceremony — and two roses before that — she had more roses to give out overall than Gabby did.

The Bachelor Data analyst also took screenshots of the roses at the ceremony. It’s clear from the photo that Rachel had more roses to award than Gabby did.

With Rachel’s three rejections (and Meatball more than likely to return), both women end up with nine men each moving forward.

Who are Rachel’s final 4 on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

Rachel was understandably upset in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3. So, does she find love?

There’s good news for Rachel fans. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve note Rachel and Gabby both have four final men to choose from. Rachel’s final four men reportedly include Aven, Tyler, Tino, and Zach. Tino caught Rachel’s eye from the beginning, as he received her First Impression Rose. Zach captured her heart on their one-on-one date, so it’s easy to see why he makes it quite far. We can’t wait to see what happens with Gabby and Rachel next.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

