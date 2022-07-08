‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Will Have Some Major Differences Than Past Season With 2 Bachelorettes

The Bachelorette Season 19 will feature two bachelorettes after Clayton Echard’s crazy Bachelor finale. But the upcoming season won’t look like season 11, which featured Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson. There will be some major differences this time around.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

The guys aren’t choosing ‘The Bachelorette’ in season 19

Unlike Kaitlyn and Britt’s season, the guys won’t be choosing who they want as their Bachelorette in episode one. Instead, Gabby Windey, 31, and Rachel Recchia, 26, will both be Bachelorettes throughout the course of the entire season.

That means that for the first time in the ABC reality show’s history, two bachelorettes will date the same pool of men and be on a season-long “journey” to finding a husband.

Will things get awkward and uncomfortable at times? Most likely. But will they try to turn these besties against each other? And, will they put fans through another weird introduction sequence where the men meet the Bachelorettes separately?

Another major difference from season 11

Fans may recall that cringey moment from Kaitlyn and Britt’s season where each suitor greeted them separately. They were placed so far apart from one another in the premiere that when the guys got out of the limo, they had to choose which woman to greet first.

To make things worse, while the guy chatted with the first woman he picked, the other had to stand there and watch from afar while looking uncomfortable. Then, by the end of the night, the guys had to choose which woman they wanted to be the season’s Bachelorette.

Luckily, that will not be happening in season 19. In the preview clip for the upcoming season, it was clear that Gabby and Rachel were standing next to each other when the limos pulled up, allowing them to greet the men without anyone having to make things awkward. Well, there was a fellow in the preview clip who called Gabby “Rachel,” but that’s on him.

There will be a rose ceremony on the first night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

According to Reality Steve, every guy in the house had the ability to date both women and vice versa. The insider also reported that there was a first night rose ceremony, but he wasn’t sure if it would be the usual seven or eight eliminations or if they would lower that number.

There will also be some changes with the format regarding group dates and 1-on-1s. During episodes two and three in Los Angeles, each Bachelorette will get one group date. And then each woman will also get a 1-on-1 before the rose ceremony. That cycle will repeat the following episode, and then they will be headed to Europe.

The Bachelorettes and their suitors will reportedly fly to UK Portsmouth and board the Virgin Voyage cruise, which is where they will remain while in Europe. The cruise will serve as both their lodging and transportation and ultimately dock at Le Havre, France.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on July 11 on ABC and will be streaming the next day on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Has a Higher Success Rate Than ‘The Bachelor’