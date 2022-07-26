‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Spencer Swies? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

Spencer Swies is one of the remaining 21 contestants who have advanced to week 3 of The Bachelorette 2022 season. With two leading ladies, the group of eligible suitors is quickly thinning. Soon the men will have to choose whether they want to pursue Rachel or Gabby going forward. Here’s everything you need to know about Spencer Swies’ Instagram handle, real job, age, and more.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Spencer Swies and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Spencer Swies greets Gabby and Rachel on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Spencer Swies on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

According to his ABC bio, Spencer Swies is looking for a committed relationship, and his ideal woman is active, outdoorsy, and adventurous. “She also must have a great sense of humor and a great laugh to match. Spencer says he is not your stereotypical ‘let’s grab a drink’ kind of guy, so hope Gabby and Rachel are ready for the fun that he is ready to serve,” the bio says.

During night 1, Spencer showed his thoughtful side by bringing out two chairs for Gabby and Rachel when he stepped out of the limo. “I just wanted to give you guys a breather from being on your feet,” he told the Bachelorettes. He also mentioned that he has a mom and sister, so he understands the struggle of wearing heels all night. Spencer’s bio also states that he loves the Detroit Lions but isn’t a fan of EDM.

Spencer Swies is a 27-year-old venture capitalist

Spencer Swies is a 27-year-old contestant on The Bachelorette from Chicago, IL. Per his LinkedIn, Spencer is a Venture Capital Fellow for WPMC, an “incubation fund that starts software companies co-founded by West Point grads,” according to their LinkedIn. He is also an MBA Candidate at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In addition, Spencer served in the United States Army in the 25th Infantry Division. His service for the United States Department of Defense lasted nearly five years, and he spent time working with Blackhawk aircrafts.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 contestants with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Spencer Swies Instagram?

The Bachelorette fans can find Spencer Swies’s Instagram under the handle @spencerswies, though he doesn’t have a large number of photos. Several of Spencer’s photos show his time serving in the military. He also posted a photo of his night 1 entrance on The Bachelorette.

Spencer will continue to week 3 of The Bachelorette, where 21 men remain. In the new episode, it appears that the men must choose whether their intentions are for Rachel or Gabby. So far, it’s not clear which Bachelorette Spencer prefers. Week 3 will surely be full of drama when the remaining contestants must pick a lane.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: How Will Season 19 Work With Both Gabby and Rachel?