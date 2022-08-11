‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Big Spoilers About Remaining Episodes in Aug. 11 Podcast

Spoiler guru Reality Steve hasn’t had much to give fans in The Bachelorette spoilers department regarding this season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The season has challenges with two women as leads and choosing from the same pool of men. However, it looks like Reality Steve finally has the scoop. Here’s every spoiler he revealed in his Aug. 11 podcast episode.

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.]

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers reveal who Gabby and Rachel get engaged to | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Earlier this summer, Reality Steve revealed who he thought each woman took on their Hometown Dates. However, he made things clear up front that he didn’t have 100% confirmation on one of Gabby’s dates. The reality TV blogger said he believed Gabby took Justin Budfuloski on one of her Hometown Dates, but Rachel and Gabby eliminated Justin in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette. Now, Reality Steve announced that Gabby only takes three of the remaining men to her hometown to meet her family.

Reality Steve writes in his Aug. 11 blog post, “One thing I hadn’t figured out all season was who was Gabby’s 4th hometown date. Well, as many of you suggested, you were right. She didn’t have one. Only Johnny, Jason, and Erich get hometowns with Gabby. Nate gets sent home on his 1-on-1 next week, and that leaves Spencer and Logan. Neither of them get a hometown. I don’t know what happens to Logan that gets him eliminated. I just know he doesn’t get a hometown and Gabby only had 3.”

Don't get hit by a spoiler from last night's #TheBachelorette ? Stream on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/PUBEnY5GJE — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2022

Tino Franco proposes to Rachel Recchia according to ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers

Rachel felt a spark with Tino Franco early on in The Bachelorette, and it looks like they keep the flames of love blazing all the way to the finale. According to Reality Steve’s The Bachelorette spoilers, Tino proposes to Rachel, and the two are currently engaged.

“All season I said it was between Zach (Shallcross) and Tino for Rachel. And it is, but I guess you need to throw Aven’s name in there. Because Zach finishes 3rd. Aven (Jones) finishes 2nd,” the blogger writes.

Zach Shallcross eliminates himself from Rachel Recchia’s remaining men

Fans of the show watched Zach and Rachel attend a One on One Date in The Bachelorette, where they watched home videos of each other on a movie screen. The couple shared a sweet kiss, and Zach even referred to Rachel as “the one” in an interview on Bachelor Happy Hour. However, it doesn’t look like marriage is in the cards for the pair.

According to Reality Steve, “What I can say about Zach is this. His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself. Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final 3.”

(SPOILERS) Your “Bachelorette” finale spoilers now up at: https://t.co/vIVlQZaSUU. Happy day for some. Not so much for others. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 11, 2022

Erich Schwer proposes to Gabby Windey according to Reality Steve’s ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers

Gabby also gets a happy ending in The Bachelorette finale, but Reality Steve didn’t give many details on the proposal. He tells fans that Erich and Gabby are now engaged, but that was the extent of his announcement regarding their situation.

It looks like fans will have to watch the remaining episodes of The Bachelorette to see how Gabby and Rachel’s journeys play out in the end. The Bachelorette airs on Monday nights on ABC.

