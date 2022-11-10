How ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Met Her New Fiancé

Bachelor Nation was surprised when Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. She had been keeping their relationship under wraps for months. But The Bachelorette star recently opened up about her new fiancé and revealed how she met him.

Clare Crawley | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Clare Crawley first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of ‘The Bachelor’

Crawley made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2014 when she appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor opposite Juan Pablo Galavis. The California native then went on to star in several Bachelor spin-offs, including Bachelor in Paradise (seasons 1 and 2) and Bachelor Winter Games 2018.

Shortly after Winter Games, Crawley got engaged to her co-star Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. But the two split just a few months later.

Crawley then appeared as the lead in the 2020 season of The Bachelorette. She found a strong romantic connection with Dale Moss on the very first day. Just a few weeks in, Crawley accepted a proposal from Moss and ended the season early.

Unfortunately, Crawley and Moss’ relationship did not last. They broke up and made up a few times over a year and finally ended their engagement in September 2021.

‘The Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley announces her engagement to Ryan Dawkins and reveals when and how they met

In October 2022, Crawley surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Dawkins. Her posts suggest the two started dating long before they made their romance Instagram official on Sept. 6, 2022.

“This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” Crawley wrote in a September 25, 2022, Instagram story while revealing how she and Dawkins met. “He asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley engaged to Ryan Dawkins https://t.co/5YWyaQKmCR pic.twitter.com/lAHkfyqwte — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2022

In a chat with E! News, Crawley revealed how she met Dawkins. And she shared more about the evolution of their relationship.

“We’ve known each other through social media,” Crawley said. “We’ve been friends for a while, but he has just been somebody in my life who has brought so much calmness.”

Clare Crawley reveals why her relationship with Ryan Dawkins works

According to Crawley, her dynamic with Dawkins is far different than her previous relationships because of how he treats her. And the 41-year-old detailed how he helped put a spark back into her life just when she was feeling the loneliest.

“With Ryan, love is just easy,” she told E! News. “He really does add to my happiness, and he fills up my bucket on my days where I am not happy, and I don’t feel loved.”

Clare Crawley Reveals Her & Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story https://t.co/zYZXkel6pJ — E! News (@enews) October 14, 2022

“He’s very grounding, very masculine, which allows me to be in my feminine,” Crawley added.

“I don’t feel this need or this urge to stick up for myself, which I have felt in the past and can come off a certain way in relationships. With him, it’s more of a receiving — where he just loves on me and is always just so good to me. Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing.”

