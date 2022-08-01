‘The Bachelorette’ Star Logan Wants to Switch From Dating Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey

The Bachelorette returned earlier this summer, and producers decided to change up the format of the long-running reality TV dating series. Instead of one Bachelorette, season 19 brought us two leading ladies with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. However, after arriving, it seemed as though nobody really knew how the show would work with two women trying to find the man of their dreams. Now, after accepting a rose from Rachel, Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer wants to go after Gabby’s heart instead.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Logan Palmer and Rachel Recchia | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who is Logan Palmer from ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

While Logan didn’t receive Gabby or Rachel’s First Impression Roses, he was one of the few contestants who managed to get time alone with both women. Rachel confessed that she found Logan “very attractive.” Gabby called him “endearing.” On a group date, Logan snagged some more time with each of the women and managed to kiss them both. However, it was Rachel who gave him her Group Date Rose.

Now, it looks like Logan may have gotten in over his head by tempting the hearts of both women. In The Bachelorette Week 3, host Jesse Palmer explained a change in the rules. The women would now only extend roses to men they specifically wanted to date. The guys could either accept the rose or confess they were here for the other lead. Three men rejected Rachel’s roses and said they wanted to pursue Gabby. However, Logan accepted the rose from Rachel, meaning he only planned to date her for the rest of his time in the mansion.

All aboard! ? #TheBachelorette is setting sail TONIGHT at 8/7c! Don't miss it on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/bs4vd7vWZM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 1, 2022

Logan Palmer admits to Jesse Palmer that he wants to switch dating Rachel for Gabby

In a preview for tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Gabby and Rachel talk about taking the reins and essentially starting their dating journey over. Gabby tells producers that both women are “excited to go their separate ways.”

Rachel says, “At the last Rose Ceremony, three men rejected my rose. I have a huge fear that the men in my group might not be interested in me. Hopefully, we’re able to kind of get this back on track.”

The following clip shows Logan and Jesse sitting down while Jesse asks him what’s on his mind. The Bachelorette contestant replies, “Any time I’m in a room with both Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby. At my first group date, we had a great connection, but then Rachel gave me a rose.”

Jesse tells Logan, “You accepted [the rose] knowing that you were expected to date her and only her.”

But Logan isn’t sure he wants to move on with Rachel and isn’t sure “how he can move forward” without telling Rachel about his feelings.

“Do you see a future with you and Gabby?” Jesse asks.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions and feelings there. I need to talk to Gabby,” Logan solemnly explains.

The tide is low but the tension is high… ? Catch an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/m8h8NTFEWf — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 1, 2022

Reality Steve says ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Logan Palms’ flips’ Gabby Windey

Previous episodes this season on The Bachelorette show Logan developing a connection with Gabby and Rachel. So, it’s no surprise that he actually makes a move to become part of Gabby’s group of men. Reality Steve says this didn’t cause any issues between Gabby and Rachel overall.

The reality TV blogger wrote, “In regards to Logan, he received Rachel’s rose last night, but as you saw in the previews, he’s feeling it for Gabby. And Gabby is receptive towards him as well. So I’m not sure what city it happens in, but Logan tells Rachel his feelings for Gabby are stronger, and Logan ends up flipping to her. This does not cause any rift between Rachel and Gabby from what I know. But Gabby gives Logan a chance. It’s not like she says no. The feelings were mutual. I just know Logan never made it hometowns, so, whatever spark there was, I guess it wasn’t strong enough.”

Tune in tonight to watch the latest episode of The Bachelorette and see how Logan handles the situation. It all starts at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

